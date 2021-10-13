CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Terry Wesley Arsenault, 74

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn July 14, 1947, Terry Wesley Arsenault of Duxbury left this world on Oct. 3. He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 55 years, Ja net (Sayce). His adoring family includes cherished daughter Julie Fawcett, son-in-law Ben, and amazing grandsons Benjamin, Harrison and Zachary Fawcett. Terry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tracey. He is survived by sister Marcia Davidson, and several cousins including his (favorite) cousin Barbara and her husband Frank, as well as nieces and a nephew. Terry left many wonderful and treasured friends.

