Iowa 4th District Congressman Randy Feenstra's office is holding traveling office hours this month, which includes a stop in Sac County. Representatives from Feenstra's office will be in 18 counties to help constituents with casework relating to passports, veterans benefits, and other federal programs. Traveling office hours will be held at the Sac City Hall on Wednesday, October 27th from 2 to 4pm. Feenstra will NOT be present at the office hours event.

SAC CITY, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO