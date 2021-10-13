CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

County currently has 172 active cases of COVID

By DYLAN VIDOVICH dvidovich@hdmediallc.com
Logan Banner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN — Logan County’s COVID-19 rate is roughly the same as it was this time last week, with 172 active cases as of Monday. That’s a little less than last week’s count of 204. On average, the county health department has been recent recording about 20 new cases per day. Cumulatively, there have been 5,320 cases recorded in Logan County, with 127 deaths and 5,021 recoveries. Seventeen people are currently hospitalized with the disease.

