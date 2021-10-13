CARLOS BALL

CARLOS "DEAN" BALL, 79, of Lake, West Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., with his family by his side. He was born August 23, 1942, at Hewett, W.Va., to the late Wilmer Ball and Elma Ball of Hewett, W.Va. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Linda Casto Ball; four brothers; Clyde Ball, Claude Ball, Ralph Ball, and Charles Ball; and one sister, Jean Sansom. He was the owner and operator of Dean Ball Backhoe Services for over 50 years and a member, trustee and Sunday school teacher at Meadowfork Freewill Baptist Church at Hewett, W.Va., for over 65 years. He was an avid coon hunter, participating in National Hunts throughout the United States and past President of Rock Lick Coon Club of Chapmanville, W.Va. Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Dena (Mark) Craddock of Hewett, W.Va., and Carla (Brian) Bowen of Lake, W.Va.; grandchildren: Ryan (Jennifer) Craddock of Hewett, W.Va., Josh Craddock of Julian, W.Va., Christian “Dylan” White, Hallie White, Blake Bowen and Keira Bowen of Lake, W.Va.; great Grandchildren, Shawn, Kendall, Cohen Craddock of Hewett, W.Va; brothers: Harold Ray (Velma) Ball of Lake, W.Va., Junior Aleshire, and Nolan Aleshire of Hewett, W.Va.; sister, Shirley (Johnny) Runyon of Ripley, W.Va.; sisters-in-law: Florence (Billy) Nichols, Genevieve (Curtis) Akers of Hewett, W.Va., and Margaret Vance of Lake, W.Va.; brother-in–laws, Roger (Sandra) Casto of Lake, W.Va., and Dale (Mavis) Casto of Hewett, W.Va.; special friends: Art Kirkendoll, Eddie Carpenter, Danny Godby, Alice Robinson, and Debbie Bragg; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Services were held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Meadowfork Freewill Baptist Church at Hewett, W.Va., with the Reverend Cecil Johnson and Reverend Roger “Dale” Campbell officiating. Special commemoration was given by Art Kirkendoll. Burial followed at The Albright Cemetery at Lake, W.Va. Friends called Monday, October 11, 2021 from 6 p.m. until midnight at Meadowfork Freewill Baptist Church at Hewett, W.Va. Pallbearers were: Ryan, Josh, Shawn, and Cohen Craddock, Dylan White, Blake Bowen, Howie White, and Mark Nelson. Honorary Pallbearers were: Mark Craddock, Brian Bowen, Art Kirkendall, Eddie Carpenter, Danny Godby, and Pete Spurlock. Arrangements have been entrusted to Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.