When you think of crops that Massachusetts is known for, cranberries are probably one of the first to come to mind. Cranberries require specific conditions to grow — acidic soil, a constant supply of fresh water, and a growing season that goes from April to November. Massachusetts cranberries are unique, because they are harvested from glacier-formed bogs that naturally meet these conditions, rather than the manmade bogs used in other parts of the country.

