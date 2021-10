LOS ANGELES — The Big Three? The outcome remains to be seen. But very little has changed about the Big Two. In the first preseason unveiling of their power trio, the Lakers’ original star duo shined the brightest on Tuesday night. Between LeBron James (17 points) driving to the rim and Anthony Davis (20 points) soaring over it, the franchise showed itself to be in good hands as the bumpier process of integrating Russell Westbrook inched along during a 111-99 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO