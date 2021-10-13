'Beauty, Birds, and Bones' returns to Hot Cup over the weekend

LOGAN — An art exhibition of unique oddities known as “Beauty, Birds, and Bones” returned to the Hot Cup coffee shop in downtown Logan on Friday and Saturday. “Beauty, Birds, and Bones” is the brainchild of Donn Kinney and his partner, Seth Kitzmiller, who are both West Virginia artists. The exhibition was originally held in Elkins years ago and, after moving back to Logan and becoming acquainted with Hot Cup owner Michael Cline, Kinney began holding it at the shop every other year.