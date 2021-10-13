Kiwanis Club hosts 66th annual Pancake Day

LOGAN — The Kiwanis Club of Logan held its 66th annual Pancake Day at Logan Middle School on Saturday morning. The occasion marked the return of Pancake Day, which had not taken place since February 2020. The event is traditionally held the last Saturday of February every year, but because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, the club decided to postpone, instead hosting it in October in order to keep the “annual” aspect of the day alive.