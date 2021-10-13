CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan, WV

Kiwanis Club hosts 66th annual Pancake Day

By DYLAN VIDOVICH dvidovich@hdmediallc.com
Logan Banner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN — The Kiwanis Club of Logan held its 66th annual Pancake Day at Logan Middle School on Saturday morning. The occasion marked the return of Pancake Day, which had not taken place since February 2020. The event is traditionally held the last Saturday of February every year, but because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, the club decided to postpone, instead hosting it in October in order to keep the “annual” aspect of the day alive.

www.loganbanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Logan County, WV
Logan County, WV
Society
City
Logan, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because they failed to comply with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy