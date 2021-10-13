CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Alliance Demir already has 1,000 hectares of land for additional forest | environment

By Braeden Haige
Cover picture for the articleThe target of 1,250 hectares of additional forest could be achieved faster than expected. This is the opinion of the Flemish nature minister Saturn Demir. With 644 hectares of suitable forest land, the Flemish government authorities already have more than 51 percent of the land needed in their portfolio a year and a half after launching their forest expansion plan. Demir warns that the other partners of the Forest Alliance, particularly the local authorities, still have a great deal of work to do.

