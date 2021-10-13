John R. Kelly: Stop IRS overreach into bank accounts

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. The popular banking app Chime has been locking customers out of their accounts without explanation, said Carson Kessler at Pro​Publica. Chime, a branchless "neobank" with more than 12 million customers, has received 920 complaints filed at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau since last April, a very high number compared with other banks. Most of the complaints involve "accounts that were closed against customers' will." The company says it is trying to crack down on unemployment fraud, and "many account closures occurred directly after a government deposit." But Chime confirmed it has made mistakes. In several instances, "the evidence of misbehavior that Chime cited consisted of the same act its marketing encouraged: opening a new account using a federal stimulus check or payment from unemployment insurance."

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO