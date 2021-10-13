CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John R. Kelly: Stop IRS overreach into bank accounts

Logan Banner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn all my years of public service, it’s always been a point of pride for me to listen closely when I hear complaints and concerns from friends and neighbors. The most recent uproar has me as concerned as ever. A part of Democrat President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget proposal...

www.loganbanner.com

everythinglubbock.com

How the IRS wants to see into your bank account

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, as part of the Biden’s Administration reconciliation deal, the Department of Treasury submitted a proposal that would require banks to submit an annual report on accounts with $600 or more in deposits or withdrawals. The reports will not specify the details of the flow of funds, but the amount involved in the transaction.
MyChesCo

IRS Sets Forth Required Information for a Valid Research Credit Claim for Refund

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The IRS has set forth the information that taxpayers will be required to include for a research credit claim for refund to be considered valid. Existing Treasury Regulations require that for a refund claim to be valid, it must set forth sufficient facts to apprise IRS of the basis of the claim. The Chief Counsel memorandum will be used to improve tax administration with clearer instructions for eligible taxpayers to claim the credit while reducing the number of disputes over such claims.
aba.com

Letting the IRS Into Your Bank Account: Separating Fact from Fiction

As the congressional debate over the Biden administration’s Build Back Better agenda continues on Capitol Hill, public opposition to one proposal that would have a significant effect on banks and their customers is growing. To reduce the tax gap, the administration proposes to require financial institutions to share annual inflow and outflow data on almost every account holder in the country.
Person
Joe Biden
Person
R Kelly
Person
John R.
leedaily.com

IRS Is Sending Checks To Millions Of Americans Starting Friday

The advanced child tax credit payment for October is all set to go out to qualified parents. Here’s what you need to do in case your payment is already sent but the same isn’t showing up. The October installment of the advanced child tax credit is scheduled to be sent to bank accounts through direct deposit and mail on Friday.
bitcoin.com

The 'Holding Billionaires Accountable' Lie — Media, Big Tech Fact Checkers Mischaracterize Angst Toward Biden's Tax Proposal

U.S. citizens and financial institutions are concerned about the Biden administration’s goals to get banks to report to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) aggregate inflows from a customer’s bank account annually that exceed $600. Mainstream media is reporting and Big Tech’s swarm of fact-checkers have said that some lawmakers are mischaracterizing the proposal.
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: We don't need the IRS watching our bank accounts

Editor’s note: Guest editorials may not necessarily reflect the opinion of the newspaper. The following is from Colin Barrett, president and CEO of the Tennessee Bankers Association. A proposal in Washington to require banks to report customer account transactions to the Internal Revenue Service has become a major advocacy priority...
The Motley Fool

Do All States Treat Social Security Income the Same?

Planning for retirement means having to make a number of key decisions. Will you work part-time? Will you downsize your home? And what state will you end up calling home?. The latter choice might hinge on a number of factors ranging from climate to amenities to proximity to family. And cost of living should help drive that decision, too.
leedaily.com

The IRS sent out the October CTC payment

The Treasury Department announced Friday that the fourth advance child tax credit (CTC) direct payments were carried out, totaling over $15 billion to the households of over 61 million children. The department claimed to have paid more than $61 billion to families since July when the first of the advance payments was issued.
The Week

Locked out of a bank account

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. The popular banking app Chime has been locking customers out of their accounts without explanation, said Carson Kessler at Pro​Publica. Chime, a branchless "neobank" with more than 12 million customers, has received 920 complaints filed at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau since last April, a very high number compared with other banks. Most of the complaints involve "accounts that were closed against customers' will." The company says it is trying to crack down on unemployment fraud, and "many account closures occurred directly after a government deposit." But Chime confirmed it has made mistakes. In several instances, "the evidence of misbehavior that Chime cited consisted of the same act its marketing encouraged: opening a new account using a federal stimulus check or payment from unemployment insurance."
leedaily.com

A New Requirement Decided by IRS for R&D Credit Refund Claims

The IRS Office of Chief Counsel has decided that new requirements will be applicable for the information from companies that are filling out claims for tax refunds for research credit tax. The agency has revealed it in a Chief Counsel Memorandum. The company said it wants access to more details on companies that are asking for research credit claims for the respective year. And the companies will have to identify and elaborate on all the research activities they have performed. Along with that, the individuals who performed the research and what was their mission has to be mentioned.
Valley Times-News

Area banks react to new reporting proposal

Area financial institutions are voicing their concerns with a new measure that is under consideration in Congress. The Treasury Department’s proposal would require the IRS to report banking transactions from accounts with at least $600 of deposits or withdrawals. However, many lawmakers are urging to increase that limit to $10,000 and explore other exceptions like excluding mortgage payments or payroll deposits. Under this proposal, banks would be required by law to report account information to the IRS, though they would not give information on individual transactions.
@JohnLocke

Backlash Threatens Democrats’ IRS Snooping Plan

Susan Ferrechio of the Washington Examiner reports negative reaction to a plan to give the IRS more access to people’s personal information. Congressional Democrats, concerned over lukewarm public enthusiasm for their massive social welfare spending package, may be forced to modify a tax-raising provision that has prompted a significant backlash.
Turnto10.com

Should the IRS have more information on $600 bank accounts?

A new proposal under the Biden administration would allow the IRS to see more of the money flowing in and out of your bank account each year. It's the latest effort to crackdown on tax evasion, and make sure wealthy Americans are paying their fair share in taxes. Does it...
