What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Dopesick’ on Hulu

By Anying Guo
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu) The Clan tells executives to watch them perform at a legendary club — but they aren’t actually booked. RZA must choose between long money and quick cash as the band struggles with finances. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney Plus) Lahela tries to fit in and joins...

Fast Company

Hulu’s ‘Dopesick,’ Michael Keaton’s opioid epidemic show, will make you sick with rage

About six weeks ago, Purdue Pharma was dissolved in a bankruptcy settlement that cost its owners, members of the Sackler family, $4.5 billion. It was exactly the outcome that the company tried to avoid 25 years ago when, with the patent on its signature drug MS Contin having expired, the company rolled out its new “miracle drug” OxyContin, the supposed cure for pain. Had the new drug somehow failed, perhaps many of the estimated 500,000 lives lost to the U.S. opioid epidemic since could have been saved. As the new Hulu miniseries, Dopesick, demonstrates, however, Purdue did everything in its massively financed, well-connected power to make sure that was not what happened.
WDBJ7.com

Macy’s ‘Dopesick’ reaches new audience with Hulu series

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three years after the publication of the book ‘Dopesick,’ author Beth Macy is still reporting on the opioid crisis. Now, an adaptation of her best-seller will reach a new audience. The first three episodes of an eight-part television series debuted Wednesday on Hulu. Macy was an...
UPI News

Hulu: What's coming and going in November 2021

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch The Boss Baby: Family Business and The Great Season 2 in November. The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month. Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in...
Paste Magazine

Hulu's Dopesick Chronicles the Horrors of America's Opioid Epidemic in No Uncertain Terms

Hulu’s limited series Dopesick begins with two chilling scenes. The first is Richard Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg), the former President of Purdue Pharma (which created, sold, and lied about the drug OxyContin) saying in 1986 that “the time has come to redefine the nature of pain.” The next, in 2005, is at a grand jury hearing where a rural doctor, Samuel Finnix (Michael Keaton), is asked “did more than 1% of your patients become addicted to OxyContin?” He hesitates, looking up at the ceiling, unsure where to even begin. We’ve just learned, in these opening minutes, that one of the primary ways Purdue was able to convince doctors that OxyContin was safe was because it was allegedly nonaddictive. Finnix is prompted again, and he speaks: “I can’t believe how many of them are dead now.”
Primetimer

Dopesick: Who's Who in Hulu's New Opioid Epidemic Miniseries

Hulu's new miniseries Dopesick tells the tragic and urgent true story of how the introduction of OxyContin played a foundational role in America's opioid epidemic. Based on the novel Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, the eight-episode series centers around a small-town doctor who was sold on the benefits of OxyContin as an effective pain reliever with a very low risk for addiction, the working-class community that was decimated when the drug turned out to be quite addictive, and the giant pharmaceutical company, Purdue Pharma, that cut corners, falsified claims, and pushed the drug through FDA approvals and into doctors' offices nationwide.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dopesick’ Team Hopes Hulu Series Will Create “Empathy Towards Addiction”

In Hulu’s new series about the opioid epidemic, Dopesick, Rosario Dawson and Peter Sarsgaard play crusading federal officials digging through evidence to go after OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma. But in terms of what attracted the actors to the project, Dawson, Sarsgaard and a number of other stars were driven by personal connections. Both Dawson and Sarsgaard told The Hollywood Reporter at last week’s premiere that they knew people who had been affected by the opioid epidemic, with John Hoogenakker, who plays Sarsgaard’s character’s fellow assistant U.S. attorney, sharing some broader geographic ties. “I’m from North Carolina, from a part of the country that’s...
kcrw.com

To create Hulu’s ‘Dopesick,’ Danny Strong fell down the Purdue Pharma rabbithole

In the new series “Dopesick,” which premieres on Hulu on October 13, Michael Keaton plays Samuel Finnix, a salt-of-the-earth country doctor in Appalachia. He’s initially skeptical when Billy, a sales rep for Purdue Pharma, offers samples of a new painkiller called OxyContin. Dr. Finnix is worried about pill abuse, but Billy, played by Will Poulter, assures him the drug is not addictive, and points out that the FDA even made a special label saying so.
capradio.org

Hulu's 'Dopesick' tells the chilling story of America's opioid crisis

In Hulu's Dopesick, Michael Keaton plays Sam Finnix as the kind of family doctor anyone would want taking care of them. Folksy and smart, he cares enough to stop by an elderly patient's home after work to make sure she's taken her medication. He's still treating adults he delivered as babies in a small Virginia mining town.
Roanoke Times

Author Beth Macy's 'Dopesick' begins its Hulu run

There goes Barbara Mullins, pushing OxyContin and poor-mouthing drug addicts. Mullins, a member of the “editorial board of The Journal of Pain” as a moderator described her to townfolk assembled at a VFW hall, agreed that opioid abuse was growing, but that “it’s important to distinguish between abusers and legitimate pain patients who need these medicines.”
KGET 17

Michael Keaton saw importance of Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’

Michael Keaton has worked in his fair share of good guys versus bad guys projects over the years. None has hit him like the Hulu eight-episode series “Dopesick” launching on the streaming service on Oct. 13. The production looks at how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American...
cartermatt.com

Dopesick episode 4 release date: Early details on what’s next

Following today’s three-episode premiere event, it’s understandable if you are curious about Dopesick episode 4 or want more details on what could be coming up next. Luckily, we’re here in order to lend a helping hand!. The first thing worth noting here is clearly the release date — Wednesday, October...
CBS LA

Netflix Employees Stage Walkout In Hollywood Over Dave Chappelle Special

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dozens of Netflix employees and their supporters staged a walkout Wednesday in Hollywood to protest the transphobic comments made by Dave Chappelle in his latest comedy special released earlier this month by the streaming giant. People rally in support of the Netflix transgender employee walkout in Los Angeles, California on Oct. 20, 2021. (Getty Images) The walkout and protest took place at around 10:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Vine Street, a few blocks from the Netflix building at Sunset Bronson Studios off Sunset Boulevard. “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s...
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Wednesday: ABC special on the life of comedian Robin Williams

Superstar: Robin Williams (10 p.m., ABC) - This ABC News series returns with a profile of Robin Williams, one of the world’s most inventive and beloved comedians. The new episode recounts Williams’ life through his own voice, describing “the spark of madness” which defined his life. From his early days in the San Francisco Bay Area comedy scene to his meteoric rise on “Mork & Mindy,” the one-hour special explores the experiences that made Williams into a one-of-a-kind talent and reveals what gave voice to the characters in his mind. It also chronicles the creative force driving critically-acclaimed films like “Good Will Hunting” and “Dead Poets Society,” as well as fan favorites such as “Aladdin.” The special also explores his personal struggles, including substance abuse and depression, and his battle with Lewy Body Dementia before his tragic death in 2014. In addition to archival interviews with Williams, the special will have interviews with famous comedians and actors who knew and admired him, including Margaret Cho, Howie Mandel, Lewis Black, Jimmie Walker, Paula Poundstone, Gina Hecht and Pauly Shore, as well as director Barry Levinson. If you miss the program on Wednesday, it canbe viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
thecinemaholic.com

Is Dopesick on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

‘Dopesick’ is a drama miniseries based on Beth Macy’s non-fiction book titled ‘Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America.’ Developed by Danny Strong (‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’), the show looks at the origins of the opioid crisis, which has now become a decades-long struggle that has impacted billions of lives.
NWI.com

Worth Watching: ‘Dopesick’ on Hulu, Harry Ambrose Back in ‘Sinner,’ a ‘Wonder’-filled ABC Lineup, Disney+ Goes ‘Beyond’

Hulu’s powerful limited-series docudrama Dopesick is a devastating look at how OxyContin was falsely marketed as a non-addictive pain treatment, fueling the opioid crisis. A fourth season of USA’s The Sinner brings Det. Harry Ambrose out of retirement for a disturbing new case. Cast members of the original The Wonder Years appear throughout ABC’s Wednesday comedies to promote the first-rate reimagining of the series with a Black family. Fans of R.L. Stine will want to check out a new Disney+ anthology, Just Beyond, inspired by Stine’s supernatural stories.
