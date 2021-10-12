San Marcos Sailors Capture Gold Division Title at Sea Otter Classic Regatta
The San Marcos High sailing team took first place in the gold division at the Sea Otter Classic Regatta in Monterey Bay over the weekend. The crew of Blake Behrens and Teo Lee captured the A Fleet to help the Royals finish ahead of Mater Dei in the 15-school competition. Mater Dei was a national runner-up last year. Other teams in the field included seven-time national champion Point Loma and Corona del Mar.www.noozhawk.com
