Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital drives awareness of domestic violence with special light display Oct. 10-16

PADUCAH – In partnership with Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital will be shining purple lights on the Marshall Nemer Medical Office Building from Oct. 10-16 to mark October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month observance. The observance also strives to raise awareness of intimate partner violence which often takes place outside of the home. Domestic violence is classified as the intent of one partner to gain power and control over another.