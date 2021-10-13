CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paducah, KY

Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital drives awareness of domestic violence with special light display Oct. 10-16

By Special to the Ledger
Murray Ledger & Times
 6 days ago

PADUCAH – In partnership with Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital will be shining purple lights on the Marshall Nemer Medical Office Building from Oct. 10-16 to mark October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month observance. The observance also strives to raise awareness of intimate partner violence which often takes place outside of the home. Domestic violence is classified as the intent of one partner to gain power and control over another.

www.murrayledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Paducah, KY
Society
City
Paducah, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violence Against Women#Women And Men

Comments / 0

Community Policy