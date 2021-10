Can you have too much of a good thing? If it's something that keeps well in a freezer, such as Jeni's ice cream or grass-fed Angus, then you'd be tempted to say an emphatic, "Heck no!" Never mind what Gordon Ramsay says on "Kitchen Nightmares"; it is okay to freeze fish. It can even be better than fresh (via The Spruce Eats). And you can give overripe bananas a new lease on life by throwing them in the freezer until you're ready to make banana bread or smoothies.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO