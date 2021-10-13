CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Natascha McElhone Starrer ‘Hotel Portofino’ Welcomes Nordic, Dutch Buyers (EXCLUSIVE)

By Leo Barraclough
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35GQ3o_0cPZZYiK00

Jan Mojto’s Munich-based sales and production powerhouse Beta Film , whose Mipcom slate includes “Sisi” and “La Fortuna,” has closed pre-sales across the Nordic Region and in the Netherlands’ for the PBS-ITV period drama series “Hotel Portofino.” The British show, created and written by Matt Baker, stars Natascha McElhone , whose credits include “Ronin,” “Californication” and “Designated Survivor.”

“Hotel Portofino” has been acquired by DR for Denmark, SVT for Sweden, NRK for Norway, YLE for Finland and SYN for Iceland, as well as Dutch national broadcaster NPO. Further negotiations with several international broadcasters are underway.

In previously announced deals, ITV, BritBox, Sky Italia and Foxtel in Australia joined the drama, produced by Eagle Eye in association with Beta Film, while PBS Distribution took North American rights.

The six-hour series, centered around a British family who emigrate to open a high-end hotel in Italy, captures the long-established literary tradition of comic and idiosyncratic British “innocents abroad,” set against the historical backdrop of the rise of Fascism in Mussolini’s Italy.

The show, embued with the emancipated social attitudes of the 1920s, is set on the enchanting, beautiful Italian Riviera. Also starring are Mark Umbers (“King Arthur,” “Home Fires”) and Anna Chancellor (“Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “The Hour”), as well as Italian talents Daniele Pecci (“Orgoglio”), Lorenzo Richelmy (“Marco Polo”) and Rocco Fasano (“Skam Italia”).

The series is directed by Adam Wimpenny (“Blackwood”). Shooting wrapped in Portofino, Italy, and along the Croatian coastline this summer.

The show is executive produced by Eagle Eye’s Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Cineteca di Bologna Announces Restorations to Mark Pasolini, Rosi Centenaries

The Cineteca di Bologna, which runs Il Cinema Ritrovato – the other major European event dedicated to heritage film alongside the Lumière Fest in Lyon – has announced a slate of upcoming releases to mark the centenaries of Pier Paolo Pasolini and Francesco Rosi. These include Pasolini’s “”Uccellacci et Uccellini”” (“”The Hawks and the Sparrows”,” 1966) and ““Il Vangelo Secondo Matteo”” (““The Gospel According to St Matthew”,” 1964) and Francesco Rosi’s “”C’era una Volta”” (“”More than a Miracle”,” 1967). Other notable works aiming for a 2022 release in time for the Cannes, Bologna and Lumière festivals include Vittorio de Sica’s Oscar-winning...
MOVIES
Variety

DR Sales Tempts World Buyers with ‘Carmen Curlers’ Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The trailer-blazing hair curlers invention from Denmark that took over the world in the swinging 60s is the topic of the new event Danish TV show “Carmen Curlers”, just picked up by DR Sales for global distribution. The distribution arm of Danish public broadcaster DR is launching the eight-part period drama at Mipcom in Cannes. The next event TV show from DR Drama behind the cult titles “The Killing,” “Borgen” and more recently “Cry Wolf,” is currently filming at DR’s own studios and in the Copenhagen area. The strong creative team takes in writer-creator Mette Heeno (“Snow Angels”), concept director Natasha Arthy (“The...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Rome’s MIA Market Wraps Watershed Edition as ‘Fireworks’ and ‘Gold War’ Tie for Drama Project Prize

Rome’s MIA Market for TV series, feature films, documentaries and factual content wrapped a watershed 7th edition on Sunday, having boosted its standing on the global calendar as a prominent emerging industry hub in Europe. In a significant indicator of the Eternal City’s Oct. 13-17 event’s restart relevance MIA (the acronym stands for Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, or International Audiovisual Market), organizers on the final day announced a total of 2,000 industry executives from 56 countries, all of whom attended the new-concept market in-person, while there were only 46 online attendees, mostly from Asia and Latin America due to coronavirus constraints that...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Heading to Netflix in U.K., Germany Under eOne Deal

Netflix has expanded its global footprint for The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut that has become a festival favorite since bowing in Venice. The streamer has acquired the U.K., Germany and Benelux rights to the film — starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson — from Entertainment One, which had previously bought them from Endeavor Content. It already acquired near worldwide rights — including the U.S. — earlier this year. In his review, The Hollywood Reporter‘s David Rooney described the film — about a woman’s beach holiday that takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natascha Mcelhone
Variety

International Box Office: ‘Venom 2’ Rips Into $62.3 Million, ‘No Time to Die’ Nears $450 Million Globally

Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” loomed large at the international box office this weekend, sinking its prodigious chompers into $62.3 million. That pushes the superhero adventure’s global haul to a muscular $283.7 million. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” expanded to 44 international markets over the weekend, including such major markets as the U.K., Italy, Spain, South Korea and India. The coming days will see the “Venom” sequel bow in France and Germany, with Australia on tap for November and an opening in Japan planned for December. MGM and Eon’s “No Time to Die,” which Universal is releasing internationally, continued to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Sells Wide For Red Arrow International – Global Bulletin

SALES Red Arrow International has sold documentary “Controlling Britney Spears” to a raft of territories. The 75-minute documentary contains new allegations from insiders with intimate knowledge of the pop icon’s daily life under her controversial conservatorship. The documentary has been sold to Sky (U.K.), Nine (Australia), Crave (Canada), Three (New Zealand), Talpa TV (the Netherlands), VGTV (Norway), TV2 (Denmark), TV4, MTV and Cmore (Sweden and Finland), Discovery (Italy and Philippines), Originals Factory (French and German-speaking Europe), HOT8 (Israel), yes-DBS (Israel), TV Nova’s streamer Voyo (Czech Republic and Slovakia), Pro Plus (Slovenia), Globo for its GloboPlay streaming service (Brazil), and TVN Grupa Discovery...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Noomi Rapace, Justin Kurzel Win Awards at Sitges

Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Icelandic-Swedish-Polish drama “Lamb,” starring Noomi Rapace (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” “Prometheus”) was awarded best film and actress for Rapace at the 54th edition of Sitges’ International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia, which wrapped Sunday. The prizes add to an Originality Prize which the film received when competing at July’s Cannes Un Certain Regard. “Lamb,” a horror-comedy combo, follows protagonist Maria, played by Rapace, a woman living with her husband in the total loneliness of the Icelandic countryside. According to a Variety review, “creepy-funny-weird-sad ‘Lamb’ proves just how far disbelief can be suspended if you’re in the hands of a director...
MOVIES
Variety

HBO Max France: Canal Plus Executive Vera Peltekian Set to Lead Original Programming (EXCLUSIVE)

WarnerMedia International has appointed well-respected Canal Plus executive Vera Peltekian as VP and commissioning editor of original production for France. Based in Paris, Vera will commission original programming for HBO Max. Peltekian will join the company in November and will be part of HBO Max’s pan-regional team responsible for commissioning and producing drama, comedy, documentary and unscripted content in the EMEA region. HBO Max hasn’t unveiled its exact launch date in France but it is expected to roll out in the country in 2023. HBO content is currently being distributed in France by OCS as part of its multi-year deal with...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordic#Portofino#Australia#Dutch#Beta Film#Mipcom#British#Svt#Nrk#Yle#Syn#Npo#Itv#Britbox#Foxtel#Pbs Distribution#North American#Italian#Blackwood#Croatian
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Iceland Picks Noomi Rapace’s Horror ‘Lamb’ for International Feature Category

Iceland has picked Lamb, a folkloric horror film starring Noomi Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo), to represent the country in the 2022 best international feature Oscar category. The film, from first-time director Valdimar Johannsson, premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of Cannes this year, where it won a special prize for originality. Lamb also screened at Spain’s acclaimed Sitges fantasy film festival, winning the top prize for best feature as well as the best actress honor for Rapace. Lamb combines Nordic folk legend with horror elements in its story of a childless farming couple (Rapace and Icelandic actor Hilmir...
MOVIES
Variety

Endeavor Content in Talks to Reteam With ‘Blue Miracle’ Makers (EXCLUSIVE)

Endeavor Content is in talks to reteam with the filmmakers behind the hit “Blue Miracle,” in the wake of its success on Netflix, where it ranked second on its opening weekend, and is reported to have resonated in the U.S. across all ethnic groups. Starring a relatively unknown Latino cast, the most high-profile actor in it is Dennis Quaid who plays a washed-up and cantankerous boat captain who reluctantly teams up with a guardian, played by Jimmy Gonzales (“Mayans M.C.”), and some of his charges from a cash-strapped orphanage in order to win a lucrative fishing tournament. “Judging from the online chatter,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Decades That Defined Us’ Documentary Series Launches at Mipcom (EXCLUSIVE)

A three-part documentary series exploring the turbulent decades spanning the 1960s to the 1980s is launching at Mipcom. “Decades That Defined Us,” produced by Argonon-backed label Like A Shot Entertainment, is being introduced to global buyers descending on Cannes next week for annual TV market Mipcom. The show looks at the 30-year period through archive footage and recorded testimony. Fully funded by Like A Shot, the program is uniquely shot without contemporary contributor commentary and is instead seen through the eyes and words of those living through the period at the time, from news presenters to presidents, everyday people to pop stars. Key...
TV SERIES
Variety

Cannes’ Golden Eye Winner ‘A Night of Knowing Nothing’ Acquired by Cinema Guild (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinema Guild has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Payal Kapadia’s “A Night of Knowing Nothing,” which won the Golden Eye award for best documentary at Cannes. Kapadia’s debut film, “A Night of Knowing Nothing” world premiered at Cannes’ Directors Fortnight. It also won the Amplify Voices Award at Toronto, as well as the Emerging Cinematic Vision Award at Camden fest; and also played at the New York Film Festival. The documentary is set in contemporary India, at the local film and television institute, where a student writes love letters to her estranged lover. The doc also delivers a snapshot of the drastic...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Netherlands
Variety

China’s Pingyao Film Festival Awards Final Prizes Amid Deadly Floods, Collapsed City Walls and Idol Fan Pandemonium

Deadly flooding did not divert this year’s Pingyao International Film Festival from running its full course, with the event drawing to a close Monday with an award ceremony honoring Egyptian director Omar El Zohairy, India’s Natesh Hegde, and China’s Kong Dashan and Wei Shujun with top prizes. Many anticipated that this fifth edition of the festival would be different, given the shifting role of its co-founder and leading light, director Jia Zhangke. He unexpectedly stepped down last year, only to recant and come back in the nebulous role of “chief experience officer” months ago. Instead, this year’s iteration has been more memorable...
MOVIES
Variety

Screen Queensland to Open Studio Complex in Cairns

State film funding body Screen Queensland is to inject A$6.8 million ($.05 million) towards the construction of a new studio facility in Cairns, at the northern end of Queensland, Australia. The Screen Queensland Studios complex will house a sound stage and support facilities, including production offices, construction, wardrobe, and hair and makeup departments, an events space and permanent creative tenancy opportunities. The 6,500 square metre (69,965 sqft) site is situated on a 4.8 hectare (11.9 acres) footprint, that is a five-minute drive from central Cairns and 13 minutes from the international airport. The facility is expected to be open from mid-2022 and...
NETFLIX
Variety

Beach House Pictures Launches Space Lion Post-Production Shop in Singapore (EXCLUSIVE)

Asia-based TV production firm Beach House Pictures is launching Space Lion Studios, a Singapore-based post-production facility. The move is intended to capture work flowing from the current content boom in Asia and the expansion of streaming video platforms. The facility will offer services ranging from technical consultation and workflow planning, to editing, motion graphics design, VFX and CGI coordination, to sound editing and audio mixing, and color grading. Specifically, it will be able to deliver Dolby Vision 8K HDR grading, Dolby Atmos audio mixing and Netflix IMF mastering & delivery over a high-speed EditShare secure collaborative storage network. Space Lion is headed by GM...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Korean Superstar Gianna Jun Adds Glitz to ‘Jirisan’ iQiyi Series Launch

Korean superstar Gianna Jun (“My Sassy Girl”) and celebrated screenwriter Kim Eun-hee (“Kingdom”) were on hand Wednesday to give a starry launch to the first season of “Jirisan,” a Korean drama series about mysteries uncovered by park rangers on the slopes of Mount Jiri. The series is produced by Astory...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sharon D Clarke, Ron Cephas Jones and Michael Urie On Bringing Back Broadway

Broadway icons Sharon D Clarke of “Carolina, or Change,” joined by Michael Urie from “Chicken and Biscuits” and Ron Cephas Jones from “Clyde’s” for the Storytellers Panel. Part of the Variety Legit!: The Return to Broadway program, presented by City National Bank, the trio discussed show openings, the recent Tony Awards as well as life during and after the pandemic for a working actor with Variety host Gordon Cox.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy