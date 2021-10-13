iResearch Savannah seeks volunteers in clinical research studies
Step inside iResearch Savannah on E. 69th Street, and you’ll think you’ve stepped into a new digital marketing office or a hip study space for art students. The giant jellyfish mural, Panhandle Slim painting, and spiral staircase give no indication that iResearch Savannah is a clinical research center. iResearch Savannah Chief Operations Office Sara Castle says the decor reflects the facility’s entire mission: to be a warm, welcoming resource for our community.www.connectsavannah.com
Comments / 0