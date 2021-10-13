CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Sky Studios, ‘Sisterhood’ Producer Sagafilm Renew Multi-Year Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1suJ4N_0cPZYwjr00

Sky Studios and leading Nordic producer Sagafilm have renewed their multi-year development and distribution deal following the recent success of the Icelandic drama series “ Sisterhood .”

Sagafilm entered a partnership with Sky Studios, the European production and commissioning arm for Sky Original, back in 2019. Under the renewed pact, Sky Studios will continue to co-develop Sagafilm’s scripted series and have a first-look option to distribute them, in partnership with NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

“Sisterhood” marked the first drama produced by Sagafilm as part of its partnership with Sky Studios. The show debuted on the Icelandic streaming service Siminn in April and broke all streaming records. It was viewed over 210,000 times in its premiere week, an impressive performance considering the country has a population of 370,000 people.

The six-part drama follows the fate of three women following the discovery of the skeletal remains of a young girl who disappeared 25 years ago. As the police investigate the crime, the women struggle with a secret that will destroy their carefully constructed lives.

Following its debut, the series has sold to multiple territories around the world, most recently to
Altice in France.

“Sky Studios has been a strong partner over these past few years, and we are excited to deepen our relationship with them,” said Kjartan Thor Thordarson, CEO Sagafilm Nordic.

“At Sagafilm, our ambition is to grow our international slate of English-speaking projects and this renewed partnership gives us even more firepower to break new creative ground,” added Thordarson.

Jason Simms, Sky Studios’ director of international scripted, said the banner has a “strong track-record
of working in creative partnership with Europe’s top talent which is why we are excited to be
extending our successful relationship with Kjartan and his brilliant team at Sagafilm.”

Simms said Sky Studios’s partnership with Sagafilm reflected the company’s ambition to strengthen its partnerships with local talent and double down on its investment in European content, including hit series like Sisterhood.

Sky Studios boasts other distribution and development deals across both scripted and unscripted, notably Noah Media Group and Merman TV in the U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘History of the World Part II’ Variety Series Ordered at Hulu, Mel Brooks to Write and Executive Produce (EXCLUSIVE)

“History of the World, Part I” is finally getting a Part II, with Hulu ordering a variety series followup to the classic Mel Brooks comedy film, Variety has learned exclusively. “History of the World, Part II” is described as a sequel to the 1981 film. The film was made up of segments set during different periods of world history. Among those was the Stone Age, Ancient Rome, and the French Revolution. Like most of Brooks’ work, it also featured musical numbers, including one about the Spanish Inquisition and, of course, “Jews in Space.” Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series...
MOVIES
Variety

As Global Streamers Hunt for the Next ‘Squid Game,’ Top TV Producers Are Doubling Down on International Drama

It’s “Squid Game’s” world, and we’re just living in it. That was one takeaway from a wide-ranging conversation held during Rome’s MIA Market on Saturday, as top independent producers met to assess the state of international drama and explore how hit series like Netflix’s Korean phenomenon are rewriting the rules of the game. From heated competition between new and established streaming platforms to increasingly complicated rights deals to skyrocketing demand for non-English-language content, it’s a landscape that looks unrecognizable from even just a few years ago. Yet that’s opened the door for innovation – and more opportunities than ever before. “The industry is...
TV SERIES
Variety

HBO Max France: Canal Plus Executive Vera Peltekian Set to Lead Original Programming (EXCLUSIVE)

WarnerMedia International has appointed well-respected Canal Plus executive Vera Peltekian as VP and commissioning editor of original production for France. Based in Paris, Vera will commission original programming for HBO Max. Peltekian will join the company in November and will be part of HBO Max’s pan-regional team responsible for commissioning and producing drama, comedy, documentary and unscripted content in the EMEA region. HBO Max hasn’t unveiled its exact launch date in France but it is expected to roll out in the country in 2023. HBO content is currently being distributed in France by OCS as part of its multi-year deal with...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Split’ Creator Abi Morgan Making Directing Debut On Season 3 Of BBC Show

Abi Morgan, the creator and writer behind BBC series The Split, is making her debut in the directing chair on Season 3 of the show. Below is a first look at the third season, on which Morgan is helming one of the five episodes; Dee Koppang O’Leary (Bridgerton) is lead director. Cast including Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay, Damien Molony and Chukwudi Iwuji are reprising their roles. The Split is produced by Sister for BBC One, co-produced with Little Chick and AMC Networks, and was re-commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama; Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer BBC; and Kristin Jones, EVP International Programming, AMC Networks. Series three is executive produced by Sister co-founder Jane Featherstone and Morgan. In the U.S. the show will air on BBC America and be available to stream on AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now. BBC Studios will distribute worldwide.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi#Icelandic#European#Sky Original#Altice#Sky Studios
Variety

Rome’s MIA Market Wraps Watershed Edition as ‘Fireworks’ and ‘Gold War’ Tie for Drama Project Prize

Rome’s MIA Market for TV series, feature films, documentaries and factual content wrapped a watershed 7th edition on Sunday, having boosted its standing on the global calendar as a prominent emerging industry hub in Europe. In a significant indicator of the Eternal City’s Oct. 13-17 event’s restart relevance MIA (the acronym stands for Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, or International Audiovisual Market), organizers on the final day announced a total of 2,000 industry executives from 56 countries, all of whom attended the new-concept market in-person, while there were only 46 online attendees, mostly from Asia and Latin America due to coronavirus constraints that...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Pennyworth’ Moves to HBO Max for Season 3

“Pennyworth,” the DC Comics drama revolving around the early years of Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred, is moving to HBO Max for its third season. The series produced by Warner Bros. Television aired for its first two seasons on Epix, the pay cabler owned by MGM. But now that HBO Max is the center of the WarnerMedia universe, it had long been expected that “Pennyworth” would jump to the in-house platform for Season 3. HBO Max has ordered 10 episodes. The first two seasons of “Pennyworth” will become available on HBO Max early next year. There’s no word on a Season 3 premiere...
TV SERIES
Variety

Sky Greenlights ‘Call My Agent’ Italian Remake, Thriller Series ‘Europa’ From ‘Downfall’s’ Oliver Hirschbiegel (EXCLUSIVE)

European pay-TV platform Sky will unveil an Italian adaptation of French hit series “Call My Agent,” and thriller series “Europa,” directed by German filmmaker Oliver Hirschbiegel, who helmed the Oscar-nominated “Downfall,” at an event Friday at the Rome MIA Market. The Italian “Call My Agent” remake is being produced by Palomar, the Rome-based company controlled by France’s Mediawan, which originated the hit show set at a Parisian talent agency (pictured). “Whereas ‘Call My Agent’ is quintessentially Parisian, this will be quintessentially the [Rome-based] world of Italian cinema,” Nils Hartmann, senior director of Sky Italia original productions, told Variety. “It’s a great homage...
TV SERIES
Variety

Russia’s SMF Studio Launches Animated Series ‘Coolics’ at Mipcom, Closes Raft of Deals (EXCLUSIVE)

SMF Studio, the venerable Russian animation house, and leading publisher Bubble Comics are partnering on a new series based on the comic book “Coolics” which they’ve premiered at Mipcom this week. Created by creative producer and series director Alexandra Bizyaeva, Bubble’s editor-in-chief Roman Kotkov, and creative producer Evgeniy Eronin – a scriptwriter on the animated feature film “Major Grom: The Plague Doctor,” which was released by Disney in Russia earlier this year – “Coolics” is a 2D adventure-comedy series about a team of young space cadets whose mission is to search the solar system for superpowered creatures to help protect the...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Producers, ‘Source Code’ Writer Team for Action-Thriller ‘Eurostar’ (Exclusive)

Studiocanal and The Picture Company, which previously teamed up for Netflix action movie Gunpowder Milkshake, have found their next action-thriller project. The two production entities have preemptively picked up Eurostar, a high-concept pitch from Ben Ripley, the scribe behind the Jake Gyllenhaal hit Source Code. Details are being kept in the caboose, but the story is a ticking clock thriller set aboard the famous Eurostar train line that runs underneath the English Channel, also known as the Chunnel, from London to Paris. As befitting the man who wrote Source Code, there is even a sci-fi hook. The project has been described as tonally...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Head’ Season 2 in Pre-Production at The Mediapro Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based The Mediapro Studio, the high-end drama production-distrubution arm of media giant Mediapro, has kicked off pre-production on Season 2 of “The Head,” whose first season was a massive global hit for the company which has already released in 90 countries. Continuing with the show’s key themes of isolation and the struggle between good and evil, often highlighting the grey areas in between, Season 2 will relocate from the South Pole to an ocean freighter on a scientific mission. Set at a remote polar research station in the dark of winter, “The Head” Season 1 utilized tricks of time and perspective to...
TV SERIES
Screendaily

Odin’s Eye lands Asia deals on US thriller ‘Snakehead’ (exclusive)

Participating at the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM, October 11-14) online, Australia-based Odin’s Eye Entertainment has announced sales deals on Evan Leong’s US crime thriller Snakehead to Japan (Happinet Phantom), Taiwan (AV-Jet), and India and worldwide airlines (Pictureworks). Inspired by a true story, the film follows a woman called...
WORLD
Variety

New Dubai-Based Blue Engine Studios Chief Talks Deal With John De Mol to Bring ‘Avastars’ to Arab World (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran Arab TV executives Ziad Kebbi and Hani Ghorayeb have formed Dubai-based Blue Engine Studios, a new content creation and production company dedicated to scripted and non-scripted shows targeting the booming pan-Arab OTT market as well as linear TV channels. As their first announced move Blue Engine has inked a deal with John De Mol’s Talpa Concept under which they will bring “Avastars,” Talpa’s new music and dance talent show, which uses motion capture and augmented reality technology, to the Middle East and North African markets. For the Arabic version of “Avastars” Blue Engine has inked a deal with top  Middle East broadcaster...
TV & VIDEOS
Screendaily

Indie Sales unveils first deals on Cannes Critics’ Week title ‘Robust’ (exclusive)

Paris-based company Indie Sales has unveiled first deals on Constance Meyer’s debut feature Robust, which world premiered as the opening film of Cannes’ Critic’s Week in July. It has sold to Austria (Polyfilm), Belgium and Luxembourg (Athena), Canada (K Films), Portugal (Films4You), Switzerland (First Hand), and the UK and Ireland...
MOVIES
Variety

Newen Connect Grows Slate of International Shows With Third-Party Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Newen Connect, which is attending Canneseries with Stefano Lodovichi’s mafia thriller “Christian” playing in main competition, is growing its slate of English-language and international shows through partnerships with third-party producers and talents. Bringing together the commercial activities of Newen Group, TF1 Studio and ReelOne International, Newen Connect has just signed a deal with Swedish banner Mopar Studios to co-develop and distribute globally two ambitious political thrillers, “9th Dynasty” and “The Walls Between Us.” An epic love story spanning 30 years in the late 20th century, “The Walls Between Us” follows the dangerous and compromised lives of three former students through the Cold...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Disney Star Plus Original ‘Limbo,’ a Canneseries World Premiere, Renewed for Second Season (Exclusive)

Disney has renewed for a second season Argentine psychological drama “Limbo – Hasta Que Lo Decida,” one of the companies earliest Star Plus Originals in Latin America. The new order was announced this Saturday Oct. 9 by Leonardo Aranguibel, VP of production at the Walt Disney Company LatAm, in Cannes just after the world premiere of “Limbo” at Canneseries, where the 10-part series was the first to bow in main competition.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Gregory’ Producer Imagissime Delivers True Crime, Human Interest Documentaries With French Touch (EXCLUSIVE)

Elodie Polo-Ackermann, who runs the Mediawan-owned Paris-based banner Imagissime, has become one of Europe’s key documentary producers since delivering “Who Killed Little Gregory?,” a different kind of true crime series which marked Netflix’s first documentary original in France. “Who Killed Little Gregory?” was directed by Gilles Marchand, a critically acclaimed screenwriter and director whose credits include the Cannes title “Who Killed Bambi?” and “L’autre monde.” With his cinematic approach to the genre, Marchand was able to cast a new light on the infamous cold case revolving around the mysterious murder of 4-year old Grégory Villemin in 1984. The company recently launched...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Roku Acquires ‘Children Ruin Everything’ for U.S. Streaming Release

Roku has acquired Children Ruin Everything, a forthcoming eight-episode series created by Schitt’s Creek co-executive producer Kurt Smeaton, for an exclusive U.S. streaming release. Children Ruin Everything is the first half-hour comedy acquired by Roku after its takeover of the Quibi library earlier this year. As part of an agreement with the production company New Metric Media, which is the exclusive sales agent for the series, Children Ruin Everything will stream exclusively in the U.S. on The Roku Channel as part of the 2022 Roku Originals lineup. Bell Media Distribution holds the international rights for the series, which will air on CTV in Canada. The series stars Meaghan Rath (Being...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Music Industry Moves: BMG Ups Angela Barkan and Cyndi Lynott, Emile Sande Signs Publishing Deal With Reservoir

BMG has promoted U.S. frontline recorded-music execs Angela Barkan and Cyndi Lynott to senior vice presidents, the company announced on Monday. On the East Coast, Barkan, who is currently overseeing new releases from Duran Duran, Bryan Adams and Kelis, has been promoted to SVP of marketing and will report to EVP Jason Hradil. She joined BMG in 2018 from S-Curve Records, where as VP of marketing she worked closely with artists including AJR, Leslie Odom Jr., the O’Jays, Andy Grammer and others. Prior to S-Curve, she held a number of roles at Sony Music, finishing as VP at Sony Music Masterworks, a role...
MUSIC
Variety

In the Hunt for the Next ‘Squid Game,’ Industry Execs See ‘Unlimited Potential’

If the unexpected success of Netflix’s Korean sensation “Squid Game” has taught the TV industry anything, it’s that the next breakout hit can come from anywhere at anytime. That’s given international producers more leverage than ever before, as global streaming services ramp up their commission and acquisition of scripted hits from around the world. The rules of the game are being rewritten on the fly, and according to a host of leading industry execs at a panel hosted by Rome’s MIA Market on Saturday, the sky’s the limit for both local producers and the streaming services looking to satisfy audience demand...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy