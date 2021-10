Week 5 got off to a bad start for running backs when Chris Carson (neck) was ruled out for Thursday Night Football, and it looks like Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) will miss his second straight game, as he's listed as "doubtful." Several more key RBs, including Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon, D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Melvin Gordon, and Antonio Gibson are "questionable" for early-afternoon games (plus Ezekiel Elliott and Chase Edmonds in the late afternoon), and all will be causing start 'em, sit 'em headaches for nervous fantasy football owners on Sunday morning. We'll be here throughout the day with the latest updates and news.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO