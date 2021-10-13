CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many NHS Organisations Not Prepared for Winter: RCP Poll

By Nicky Broyd
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 1 in 3 doctors told a Royal College of Physicians (RCP) member poll their organisation is not at all prepared for winter pressures. The survey also found 27% of doctors felt personally unprepared, and nearly two thirds felt tired or exhausted. There were 866 responses to the survey...

Medscape News

Current COVID Pressures 'As Worrying as Peak': NHS Staff Poll

An NHS Charities Together/YouGov poll finds 8 in 10 NHS staff feel current pressures are as concerning now as they were during the peak of the pandemic. 81% said there's still a significant growth in problems. 96% believe pressures will continue for years. 75% are concerned about a rise in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Winter will be tough for NHS nurses amid high sickness rates, RCN warns

Since May 2019, the number of full-time equivalent (FTE) days lost for mental health reasons has increased by 31.4%. NHS nurses are experiencing more sickness, including for anxiety and depression, than before the pandemic and face a tough winter that could impact patient care, nursing leaders have warned. The Royal...
HEALTH
The Independent

1.3 million flu vaccine invitations to be sent out this weekend as NHS prepares for ‘challenging winter’

Some 1.3 million flu jab invitations are set to be sent out to homes in England this weekend as the NHS continues to push forward with its annual vaccination drive.Around 1.25 million texts and 300,000 emails have already been sent to parents of two and three-year-olds urging them to book an appointment for their children, ahead of what is expected to be one of the most “challenging winters” on record for health services.Last week, senior health officials warned of the “realistic possibility” that there could be up to 60,000 flu deaths in the months ahead, with the elderly and frail...
WORLD
The Independent

Whitty warns NHS will face ‘exceptionally difficult’ winter with no Covid an ‘impossible dream’

England’s top doctor has warned the health service will face an “exceptionally difficult” winter as demand pressures on the NHS add up.Speaking to the Royal College of GPs annual conference in Liverpool today, England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty spelled out “the tall order” facing the NHS in the coming months.He said it was an “impossible dream” to go through winter without any Covid pressures on the NHS and he warned the country was not far off a really serious situation.His comments come as The Independent reported yesterday a patient waited 13 hours in the back of an ambulance as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

A&E Perspective: Aggression in EDs, Worst Ever Performance Data

Remember those halcyon days of the Thursday night clap for carers, when the nation came together to show its appreciation for the NHS and the frontline carers who were struggling to deal with COVID-19? Remember those days when it was suggested that around 20,000 deaths would be a good outcome for the UK?
HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccination centres opened to children as NHS chief warns of ‘difficult winter’

NHS vaccination centres will be opened up to children during half-term the head of NHS England has announced, as she also warned not enough older people were coming forward for boosters.Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, told MPs there would be a “big push” to get 12 to 15-year-olds vaccinated “to make the most of half-term” with families able to book jabs via the online national booking service.Giving evidence to the Commons health select committee Ms Pritchard stressed the NHS was facing “a very difficult winter” adding it was vital people did not delay coming forward for their third...
KIDS
BBC

£300m fund to help Scots NHS through 'challenging' winter

The Scottish government has announced a £300m funding package to help the health services get through the "extremely challenging" winter ahead. The plan includes the hiring of extra support workers, cash for care at home services and a pay rise for care staff. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said it was...
HEALTH
Health
carehomeprofessional.com

Scottish government unveils £300m NHS and Care Winter Package

The Scottish government is investing £300m to help what is anticipated to be the toughest winter its health and social care system has ever faced. The measures include over £60m to maximise the capacity of care at home services and up to £48m to enable employers to raise the hourly pay rate of social care staff offering direct care to a minimum of £10.02 (matching new NHS band 2 staff).
HEALTH
The Independent

NHS facing acute winter pressure as vaccine immunity wanes, warns Sage scientist

A government adviser has warned that there is “huge potential” for the NHS to come under extreme pressure this winter as levels of Covid immunity from vaccination is waning.Professor Andrew Hayward, an epidemiologist in the Sage group of scientists, said it is a matter of concern that the UK had higher rates of hospital admission and deaths linked to Covid than other European countries.Downing Street on Monday acknowledged the coming months would be “challenging” but insisted there were no plans to reintroduce coronavirus restrictions in England despite rising cases.For five consecutive days last week, the number of new Covid cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.

