Lazio midfielder Mattia Zaccagni is fully fit and will be available for next weekend’s match against Inter. As reported by Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via LazioNews24) earlier today, the 26-year-old Italian midfielder has been on the sidelines for almost a month now, suffering from a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss the last there league matches.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO