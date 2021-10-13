Enjoy a 'Peaky Blinder' at Tandem Coffee and Spirits

THE PEAKY BLINDER at Tandem Coffee and Spirits, 225 E. Bay St. Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey, Crème de Cassis, Blackberry Simple Syrup, Mint. The Peaky Blinder is going to be Bulleit Bourbon, it’s a fantastic bourbon that has a big cult following so we do like to use Bulleit here. It has a little bit of Crème de Cassis which is a black current liqueur. It adds just a little bit of complexity from your average kind of berry or fruit. Also, it’s going to have a little bit of mint and we do a little bit of blackberry syrup in there as well just to give it that kind of fun berry element with some of those darker berries I feel like are good for Fall. It’s definitely one of our unsung favorites so I try to bring the underdog to the front.