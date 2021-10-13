Prep girls soccer roundup: La Grande tops Baker 2-0

LA GRANDE — It was a solid, steady performance for the La Grande girls soccer team in a 2-0 win over Baker on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

The Tigers set the tone early, putting up a flurry of shots on goal within the first two minutes of regulation. La Grande heavily out shot the Bulldogs, but were unable to find the back of the net for most of the first half.

With 3:51 remaining in the first half, junior midfielder Giselle Sanchez found the back of the net to give La Grande a 1-0 deficit just before the half.

In the second half, both teams traded possession as little ground was made. La Grande looked to hold off any late comeback attempts from Baker in a disciplined second half. The game’s outcome was put out of question with 7:29 left in regulation, when junior Rosie Aguilera scored a late goal. This secured a 2-0 victory that improved La Grande’s record to 7-2-1 on the year and 4-0 in league action.

The Tigers currently stand at No. 5 in the OSAA 4A rankings and have defeated league opponents 13-2 this season. Up next, La Grande will head to McLoughlin on Oct. 19. The Tigers previously beat the Pioneers 4-0 on Sept. 28.