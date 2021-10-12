CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine Requirement Won’t Close FSA Offices

 8 days ago

The Biden Administration’s requirement that all federal employees, including the employees of the Farm Service Agency, be vaccinated against COVID-19 will not cause FSA offices to close or farmers to receive a less-than-usual level of service. The Hagstrom Report says Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack made that statement last week during...

