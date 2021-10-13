If the U.S. defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall - and with it, Americans' standard of living

Currently, the U.S. is involved in a debt ceiling debate. The U.S. hit its debt limit on August 1, 2021. Since then, there has been constant bickering about raising the debt ceiling. Republicans are resisting Democrats’ move to raise the debt ceiling. The Department of the Treasury will run out of money soon. According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, it could run out as soon as Oct. 18. What happens to the U.S. dollar if the debt ceiling doesn't get raised and the U.S. defaults?

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO