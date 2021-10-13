CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If the U.S. defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall - and with it, Americans' standard of living

(THE CONVERSATION) Congress has seemingly kicked the debt ceiling deadline down the road – but the threat of a future default still exists. On Oct. 7, 2021, lawmakers in the Senate agreed to extend the government’s ability to borrow until December. It came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary suspension to the debt limit, averting a default until at least December. But at that point, Democrats would have to find a way to raise the debt ceiling on their own – something they’ve said they won’t do.

websterjournal.com

Webster professor weighs in on looming U.S. debt default crisis

Allan Macneill, a professor of political economy at Webster, said if the U.S. does not raise the debt ceiling and cannot pay its debts, there could be an economic disaster. The U.S. Congress has until Oct. 18 to raise the debt ceiling. If not, the U.S. could run out of money to pay its debts.
ECONOMY
Deadline

House Passes Debt Limit Extension To Avert U.S. Default

The House on Tuesday passed an extension of the debt ceiling, averting the threat of a default until at least Dec. 3. The vote was 219-206, a party line vote for the $480 billion increase. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. The Senate passed an extension last week, after a standoff between Democrats and Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been insistent that Democrats bear responsibility as they look to pass massive new infrastructure and social policy legislation. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted that the raising of the debt ceiling, typically bipartisan,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

U.S. Debt Ceiling, Explained—What Happens If the U.S. Defaults

Currently, the U.S. is involved in a debt ceiling debate. The U.S. hit its debt limit on August 1, 2021. Since then, there has been constant bickering about raising the debt ceiling. Republicans are resisting Democrats’ move to raise the debt ceiling. The Department of the Treasury will run out of money soon. According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, it could run out as soon as Oct. 18. What happens to the U.S. dollar if the debt ceiling doesn't get raised and the U.S. defaults?
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Washington Post

Why a debt ceiling breach would not be the first U.S. default

“The United States pays its bills. It’s who we are. It’s who we’ve been. It’s who we’re going to continue to be, God willing. … Over more than 200 years, America has built this hard-earned reputation of the strongest, safest and most secure investment in the world.”. “An actual default...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Biden signs bill raising U.S. debt limit, averting default

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation temporarily raising the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, pushing off the deadline for debt default only until December. Without the increase in the debt ceiling, the U.S. Treasury had estimated it would run out of money...
CONGRESS & COURTS
erienewsnow.com

U.S. House expected to vote on debt ceiling hike Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. House is expected to vote to raise the nation’s debt ceiling Tuesday evening. The $480 billion increase allows the U.S. to pay its bills through December 3. The debt ceiling determines how much money Congress and the U.S. Treasury can borrow. The current borrowing limit is set to expire next week, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
CONGRESS & COURTS
INFORUM

U.S. House votes to hike debt ceiling, avert default

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on Tuesday to a Senate-passed bill temporarily raising the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, putting off the risk of default at least until early December. Democrats, who narrowly control the House, maintained party discipline to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
