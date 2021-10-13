Law student passionate about disability rights, public health
Law student Elizabeth Dierker earned her undergraduate degree in biomedical sciences from Oakland University. “Science was always one of my strongest subjects, and I was most fascinated by life science and learning what makes living things able to thrive,” she says.” I never intended to continue into biomedical science as a career, but saw it as a sufficiently challenging stepping-stone into multiple career paths that interested me.”legalnews.com
