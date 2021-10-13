CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABA plans Mediation Week with virtual programs focusing on preparing for the future

 6 days ago

The American Bar Association’s Section of Dispute Resolution will sponsor the ABA Mediation Week Monday through Friday, October 18-22. Titled “Mapping the Future So Conflict Doesn’t Disrupt It,” ABA Mediation Week is an annual event that celebrates the growth of mediation as a dispute resolution process. The online event features a week of virtual programming emphasizing how mediation can help with options to better resolve future conflicts and minimize, if not avoid, lengthy legal disputes.

