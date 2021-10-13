ABA plans Mediation Week with virtual programs focusing on preparing for the future
The American Bar Association’s Section of Dispute Resolution will sponsor the ABA Mediation Week Monday through Friday, October 18-22. Titled “Mapping the Future So Conflict Doesn’t Disrupt It,” ABA Mediation Week is an annual event that celebrates the growth of mediation as a dispute resolution process. The online event features a week of virtual programming emphasizing how mediation can help with options to better resolve future conflicts and minimize, if not avoid, lengthy legal disputes.legalnews.com
