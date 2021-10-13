CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Williamsport, PA

75th South Williamsport Mummers’ Parade Takes Place This Saturday, October 16

By Lou Hunsinger, Jr.
webbweekly.com
 6 days ago

The South Williamsport Mummers Parade will be marking a special anniversary this Saturday when it steps off for the 75th time this Saturday, October 16, beginning at 2 p.m. “After reluctantly skipping last year due to the pandemic, the parade returns bigger and better this year, marking a milestone 75th time that it has stepped off,” Dori Rankinen, chair of the parade committee, told Webb Weekly. “Hours and hours of time, much positive planning, and lots of prayers for NO RAIN ON PARADE DAY have filled the last 18 months. After disappointing news of the cancellation of the celebration last year due to COVID concerns, many were worried that there would be a similar situation this year as well. The committee is feverishly working to have the parade live-streamed on Facebook for those concerned about in-person attendance.”

webbweekly.com

