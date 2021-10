The Anthem Community Council will honor the service of all veterans and their families during its 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, ceremony. The ceremony concludes at 11:11 a.m., in honor of Armistice, with the solar illumination of the glass mosaic of the Great Seal of the United States through the five, armed services pillar ellipses (weather permitting).

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO