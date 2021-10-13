Consistency, Causally Speaking

Potential uses of Causal Inference to improve the robustness, fairness, and interpretability of Natural Language Processing models. Two years ago, Google announced that it was using an AI language model, named BERT, to improve Google Search; back then it was used in roughly 10% of searches. A year later, in a post titled “How AI is powering a more helpful Google”, the company reported that BERT is being used in 100% of search queries. These announcements, however, have not included information about the gender and racial biases encoded within the model. Since the open release of BERT, many researchers have drawn attention to the bias present in the model (Kurita et al. 2019, Bhardwaj et al. 2020, Bender et al. 2021). Nevertheless, Google has yet to address the many pressing ethical concerns around the now ubiquitous model. Setting aside the disappointing lack of accountability, we can choose to focus on solutions; hence, this article focuses on how causality can be used to improve NLP models like BERT.

