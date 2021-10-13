CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Consistency, Causally Speaking

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy does “consistency” matter in causal inference?. Consistency just says that the outcome you observe is exactly the outcome you thought you would observe. Causal inference is in the spotlight this week: Professors Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens just won a Nobel Prize based on their pioneering work in the field.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

How to do Causal Inference using Synthetic Controls

An outline of synthetic controls an MIT-developed t-test. Between 2017 and 2021, there has been a ton of research on synthetic controls. However, the method has not been adopted widely by the data science industry. In one sentence, synthetic controls (SC) forecast what observed data would have looked like without...
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Improving NLP with Causality

Potential uses of Causal Inference to improve the robustness, fairness, and interpretability of Natural Language Processing models. Two years ago, Google announced that it was using an AI language model, named BERT, to improve Google Search; back then it was used in roughly 10% of searches. A year later, in a post titled “How AI is powering a more helpful Google”, the company reported that BERT is being used in 100% of search queries. These announcements, however, have not included information about the gender and racial biases encoded within the model. Since the open release of BERT, many researchers have drawn attention to the bias present in the model (Kurita et al. 2019, Bhardwaj et al. 2020, Bender et al. 2021). Nevertheless, Google has yet to address the many pressing ethical concerns around the now ubiquitous model. Setting aside the disappointing lack of accountability, we can choose to focus on solutions; hence, this article focuses on how causality can be used to improve NLP models like BERT.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Establishing Causality: Part 3

The word “because” tends to get overused significantly. We often don’t realize the strength of its meaning. “Because” implies causality — the relationship between cause and effect, which takes some statistical virtuosity to establish. This is the third article in a series in which I discuss four statistical tools that...
SCIENCE
Thrive Global

Emily Mishler of The Cultivated Group: “Consistent Focus & Grace”

Consistent Focus & Grace. We’re all human: including you. In my experience, perfectionism can be a double-edged sword and is a razor’s edge between pursuit of excellence and holding ourselves, and others, to unattainable standards. The dictionary defines perfectionism as “refusal to accept any standard short of perfection” and, I’d agree! As much as it’s contradictory to a lot of what we hear and the kind of results we’d like to see, our aim has always been deliberate, consistent focus and aligned action. Consistency is the difference between becoming wildly successful and getting stuck in a spiral of perfectionism.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Causal Consistency#Migraine#Drugs#Statistician
towardsdatascience.com

Bayes’ Theorem, Clearly Explained with Visualization

If you tested positive with COVID, what is the chance that you actually have COVID?. Imagine you come to the hospital to test whether you have COVID or not. You receive the bad news: you are tested positive for COVID! However, you think that there could be a chance that the result is wrong.
SCIENCE
Vail Daily

Norton: Improve retention with persistent consistency

As we continue to talk about hiring and keeping a productive and performance-driven team, we must include “consistency,” in our 5 C’s for Retaining Top Talent. This is the fourth column in a five-part series, and we will conclude next week with “culture,” and how to develop that winning culture where people are not only eager to join us but will also want to stay with us.
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

Causal Inference

This is the second post in a series of three on causality. In the last post I introduced this “new science of cause and effect” [1], and gave a flavor for causal inference and causal discovery. In this post we will dive further into some details of causal inference and finish with a concrete example in Python.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
towardsdatascience.com

Causal Inference in Data Science: Conditional Independence via Propensity Score Adjustment

Specification and Proofs of Propensity Scores, with Accompanied Computational Simulation. Causal Inference is a field that touches several domains and is of interest to a wide range of practitioners. These include Statisticians, Data Scientists, Machine Learning Scientists, and other Computational Researchers. To date I have written several pieces on methods/topics...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Data Splitting for Model Evaluation

Time to return to fundamentals. Data splitting, or train-test split, is such a basic concept that we sometimes forgot its importance. Data splitting, or commonly known as train-test split, is the partitioning of data into subsets for model training and evaluation separately. In 2017, a Stanford research team under Andrew...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

There’s no shame in regular expressions

You work at a company that claims to use AI or ML to solve a hard problem, when in reality it is a mixture of rules and ML. We’ve all been there, right? I want to show you today that there is no shame in using some good nonsensical rules in many situations, as long as you treat them like you would a ML algorithm.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

My Experience as a Data Engineer vs. a Data Scientist

When I first transitioned from data engineer to data scientist, I naively thought I simply needed to learn the data science skills necessary for the job. Years later what seems obvious now didn’t occur to me then. Today I’d like to the challenges I experienced along the way and how you can prepare to ensure a successful transition into data science.
The Conversation U.S.

Viruses are both the villains and heroes of life as we know it

Viruses have a bad reputation. They are responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic and a long list of maladies that have plagued humanity since time immemorial. Is there anything to celebrate about them? Many biologists like me believe there is, at least for one specific type of virus – namely, bacteriophages, or viruses that infect bacteria. When the DNA of these viruses is captured by a cell, it may contain instructions that enable that cell to perform new tricks. The mighty power of bacterial viruses Bacteriophages, or phages for short, keep bacterial populations in check, both on land and at sea. They kill up...
SCIENCE
UPI News

Too many men in stroke treatment trials may limit efficacy for women

Men still outnumber women in stroke therapy clinical trials, which means women may end up receiving less effective treatment, researchers say. For the new study, investigators analyzed 281 stroke trials that included at least 100 patients each and were conducted between 1990 and 2020. Of the nearly 590,000 total participants,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy