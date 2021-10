Joel Embiid has a tendency of getting under his opponents’ skin, sometimes when he is not even trying to. Former Philadelphia 76er and Atlanta Hawk Justin Anderson responded to a Hawks fan on Twitter Monday who said that he wanted to see highlights of Embiid against Atlanta big man John Collins. Anderson tweeted that he was there when the beef between the two started. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic added in some of the details, saying that Embiid called Anderson, his former Sixers teammate, when Anderson was traded to the Hawks. While Collins listened in, Embiid yelled to Anderson, “You guys suck! You guys can’t even get on TNT, and you’re in Atlanta!” Though Anderson was used to Embiid’s trash-talking ways, Collins was not thrilled about the shade, and his beef with Embiid began.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO