Murray, KY

Murray State Athletics launches Racer Basketball Legacy Fund

By Murray State Athletics
Murray Ledger & Times
 6 days ago

MURRAY — The Murray State Athletics Department announces launch of the Racer Basketball Legacy Fund. Murray State Basketball maintains a rich tradition of excellence having won 46 OVC Championships (28 regular season championships and 18 postseason tournaments) since the league’s inception in 1948. The Racer Basketball Legacy Fund is intended to build upon this legacy by securing gifts and pledges in joint support of both men’s and women’s programs. Additional funds will be utilized to enhance shared facilities, and supplement existing program resources in support of nutrition, travel, recruiting and player development.

