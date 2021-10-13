CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

BRIAN JOHNSON ON OUTDOORS — Outdoor lessons make for great family memories

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe older that I get, the more time I spend reflecting on past adventures. I can honestly say that I have been blessed to have family members who took time to introduce me to all kinds of fishing, hunting and outdoor activities. Even today, all these years later, I still remember the lessons and my loved ones who taught them to me. The fact that they took the time to pay it forward and share these experiences with me truly helped shape me into who I am today. Overtime I have discovered that these lessons apply not only to hunting and fishing, but to life as well.

