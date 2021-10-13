BRIAN JOHNSON ON OUTDOORS — Outdoor lessons make for great family memories

A study of 2,000 walkers found peace and quiet is the most important part of a stroll or hike for two thirds of those polled. Also among the top 20 things which make up the perfect walk were sunny weather, a clear plan or route, and a body of water such as a river or lake. Ideally a hike would start at 11:30am and last for two hours and 51 minutes – just in time for a late lunch, as a picnic and eateries such as a café or bar also feature in the list. ‘Instagramable’ photo spots made the top 20, with an average of 8 photos being taken on a walk. And 41% even take a specific break for shots. The research also found the perfect walk should take place in a forest, with other popular options being a national park or countryside village. And the views people hope to take in include the sea, a field of flowers and mountains. A further 47% would like to see a sunset while on a hike and 39% would opt for a sunrise.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO