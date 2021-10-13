CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Late Models, 8 Supers Entered for CARS Tour Finale at South Boston Speedway

By Brandon White
shorttrackscene.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother eventful CARS Tour season is set to come to a close at South Boston Speedway on Saturday afternoon. The season-ending AutosByNelson.com 250 has attracted 33 cars between the Late Model Stock Car and Super Late Model Tours, both of which feature intense championship battles that have stretched across the entire year.

www.shorttrackscene.com

