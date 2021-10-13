25 Late Models, 8 Supers Entered for CARS Tour Finale at South Boston Speedway

Today’s guest bloggers are Marco Scheiber and Eduardo Gimenez from AVL Racing. They are here to talk about the modeling of shock absorbers for race cars. Recently, a master’s thesis regarding damper modeling and the approach to consider the non-linearity and transient behavior of hydraulic race car dampers was executed in the racing department of the AVL List GmbH. Dampers or shock absorbers are known to be mainly velocity depended devices, but they are also dependent on oil compressibility and other parameters which typically lead to hysteretic damping characteristics. As physical damper models are typically suitable only for one specific damper architecture, we focused on empirical/mathematical models based on measurement data logged by damper dynamometers. From a variety of investigated damper modeling approaches, one approach, basically known as the restoring force method [3], is presented in the next few pages.

