Will This Be 2010 or 2016 for Injury-Ravaged Packers?

By Yahoo! Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur offered an apology to the fans after Sunday’s latest victory. “I’m sure there was some high blood pressure going on throughout the entirety of the game, especially there at the end,” he said. LaFleur has no reason to apologize. With...

The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Special Message For Brett Favre

Brett Favre likely had a pretty good birthday. The legendary NFL quarterback turned 52 years old on Sunday. Favre, who most notably starred for the Green Bay Packers, got to witness his former team pulling off a crazy victory. The Packers topped the Bengals, 25-22, in a wild overtime contest...
NFL
Aaron Rodgers
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers' Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Lose Notable Starter To Illness

The Green Bay Packers will be without a notable starter on defense tonight. Green Bay announced on Sunday afternoon that veteran defensive back Kevin King has been added to the OUT list for Sunday night’s game. King, 26, is dealing with an illness, according to the team. “Kevin King (illness)...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: ‘All my (bleeping) life! I own you!’ With a win-sealing touchdown run — and one harsh insult — Aaron Rodgers adds to the Chicago Bears’ misery again

Maybe the fan was a figment of his imagination. But Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers swears he saw her somewhere in the front row of Section 128 in the southwest corner of Soldier Field. Rodgers had just tumbled across the goal line on a pivotal 6-yard touchdown run late in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. He was feeling it in that moment. The adrenaline rush from such a ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Packers Injury News

The Green Bay Packers made a significant move this Saturday afternoon, placing All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander on injured reserve. As a result, he’ll have to miss the next three games. Alexander suffered a shoulder injury last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Packers are hoping that a short-term stint on...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Packers Have Suffered Another Tough Injury Blow

The Green Bay Packers are quickly losing their depth on defense. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had troubling news to report about one of the team’s pass rushers. Chauncey Rivers, a rotational edge rusher for the Packers, suffered a non-contact injury during Wednesday’s practice. He could be placed...
NFL
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Injury Update

This week started off on a high note for the Green Bay Packers as they beat the rival Chicago Bears to rise to 5-1 on the season. But a good week just got better thanks to their latest injury news. Speaking to the media on Monday, Packers head coach Matt...
NFL
WBAY Green Bay

New Coast Guard ship named after a former Green Bay Packer

PHILADELPHIA (WBAY) - Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard commissioned a new ship in Philadelphia that bears the name of former Green Bay Packers player Emlen Tunnell. While serving with the Coast Guard in 1944, Tunnell suffered burns saving a shipmate after a Japanese torpedo hit their ship in Papau, New Guinea. Then, in 1946, he jumped into freezing water to save another shipmate who’d fallen off the USS Tampa in Newfoundland.
GREEN BAY, WI
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Injury update against Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers are embroiled in a tight contest with the Chicago Bears right now. Unfortunately, they suffered some injuries to key players on both offense and defense. At halftime, the Packers’ Twitter account shed some light on the team’s injuries. “Injury updates: Packers C Josh Myers (knee) has...
NFL
WTOP

Packers still seeking opinions regarding Alexander’s injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers continue to consult with specialists on 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander’s injured shoulder in hopes of avoiding season-ending surgery. “We’re going to try to avoid that at all costs,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Wednesday’s practice. It was a whirlwind...
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers News: Jaire Alexander Won't Undergo Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander could return at some point this season after he and the team ruled out surgery on his right shoulder, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky. Alexander, 24, was injured in the Packers' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. He has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Cincinnati Bengals, and coach Matt LaFleur said Alexander could still be placed on injured reserve.
NFL
doorcountydailynews.com

Packers dealing with mounting injuries, Alexander's status update coming

The three-game winning streak for the Green Bay Packers is being tempered by a rash of injuries to key players. Namely, Jaire Alexander, the Packers’ all-pro cornerback, is the latest starter to get injured. Alexander left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury that Coach Matt LaFleur says the team will have more information on Wednesday. Injured late in the third quarter attempting to tackle Pittsburg Steeler running back Najee Harris, Alexander took a blow to his right shoulder went to the locker room, and never returned. The Packers are already missing linebacker Za’Darius Smith who had back surgery last week and cornerback Kevin King who is in concussion protocol from the starting defensive lineup. The official NFL injury report from the Packers for Sunday’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals will come out later Wednesday.
NFL

