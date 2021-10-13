CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The Prettiest Fall Cocktail Dresses From Zara, H&M, and More

By Jenna Igneri
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With fall now in full swing, it’s likely that you already have your everyday staples locked down. But what about for more formal events?. Much like summer, fall tends to be filled with many a cocktail party to attend—from autumn weddings to fancy work events and chic birthday soirées—which is why it’s always a good idea to have your autumnal cocktail attire all figured out. Not to mention it’s only a matter of time before our calendars are stacked with back-to-back holiday parties, so why not start preparing now?

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Hops on the Catsuit Trend in a Hot Pink Leotard & Cinderella Wedges

Jennifer Lopez broke out two of this season’s biggest trends for her newest DSW campaign. Debuting yesterday, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress showed off pieces from her new JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW collection in glam fall style. For one look from the video game-inspired photoshoot, Lopez modeled a glittering pink catsuit; the spaghetti-strap number comes courtesy of designer Vrettos Vrettakos custom-made for the singer. Lopez’s own new capsule comes accompanied by a “Hit Play” campaign that encourages optimism and playfulness through style. The campaign even introduces Lopez’s first-ever 8-bit interactive video game as a fun incentive to interplay with her brand...
THEATER & DANCE
fashionisers.com

The Prettiest Medium-Length Fall Haircuts for Brunettes

Brunette hair shades have become quite uncommon these days, as blondes have dominated 2021. However, dark hair holds a classic beauty. But, sometimes, it becomes a bit difficult for brunettes to find styling inspirations. And for those who have medium-length hair, it becomes even more difficult. Here is the revival...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Dresses#H M#Maxi Dress#Reformation#American
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in a Glittering Green Dress & Invisible Heels

Beyoncé is bringing glitz and glamour with her latest look. The “Crazy in Love” songstress gave a modern-day twist on Tinkerbell’s signature look, modeling a glittering green minidress complete with floral overlays. Vacationing on a yacht with husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé rounded out her look with a fruity citrus mini purse and cat-eye shades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) To keep attention on her attire, the “Lemonade” creator opted for a see-through pump. PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
whowhatwear

7 Handbag Trends to Buy and Skip This Fall, According to Our Editors

I always have my eye on the new handbag trends that are dropping and for fall 2021, there are so many new styles worth noting. If you took a look at my Slack messages, you’d find notes to our editors about some bags I’m thinking about adding to my cart. After all, our team of Who What Wear editors are experts about all of the new shopping on the market. Curious to find out their thoughts on the best new bags to buy, I asked our team to weigh in.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Continues Her Goth Streak in a Mesh Dress & Fall’s Favorite Boots

Kourtney Kardashian continued her edgy streak as she grabbed dinner with Travis Barker and Kendall Jenner this week. Stopping by Zero Bond in New York on Thursday night, the Poosh founder opted for her new go-to outfit combination: all-black monochrome. The look came courtesy of Rick Owens and Gucci, layering a cutout mesh shrug over a coordinating little black bralette and skirt with a fuzzy bag to match. On her feet, Kourtney tapped one of this year’s biggest up-and-coming brands, Gia Borghini. A collaboration with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the square-toe boots featured sleek black leather uppers and a rubber tap heel measuring...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton rocks Zara dress of dreams at London University

The Duchess of Cambridge looked bright and beautiful on Tuesday morning for her latest royal engagement. The mother-of-three headed to the University College London’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies, where she met with leading early years researchers. During her visit, she learned about their new study, ‘The Children of the 2020s’...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Never Wear Brown Boots, But I'm Converted Thanks to These 25 Styles

I could talk about boots forever. It's just my thing. The two wall shelves that house my beloved boot collection—ranging from tall snakeskin pairs to point-toe sock boots and some lug-sole action—are currently bursting at the seams with them. Just about any style is enough to get my heart going, but there's one pair you will not find within my collection: brown boots.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

25 Jeans, Sweaters, Boots, and Coats You Won't Regret Ordering From Shopbop

Shopbop's sale section is a thing of beauty, but it's not often that it has sitewide sales. Just a few times a year, in fact. Well, the good news is that one of those times is now, and it's the perfect opportunity to freshen up your fall wardrobe. Now through October 14, Shopbop is offering 15% off orders of $200, 20% off $500, and 25% off $800. Translation: Stocking up or springing for that pricier item you've been contemplating is recommended.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Takes Spring Blues into Fall in Tweed Dress and Pointed-Toe Pumps

Nicky Hilton just proved that spring colors can easily transition to fall while out to dinner in West Hollywood, Calif. While dining at Craig’s with her mom, Kathy, the French Sole designer wore a light blue and white tweed dress. The strapless style featured white buttons down its front, as well as a frayed hem, neckline and pocket accents. Hilton kept her accessories classic and delicate, pairing the piece with diamond stud earrings, a tennis bracelet and matching blue Chanel bag with gold hardware. When it came to shoes, Hilton grounded her look in a pair of blue velvet pumps. The style...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Beyoncé Takes the Plunge in a Silky Gown & Green Stilettos on the Red Carpet

Beyoncé is all about the dramatic glamour this fall. The “Drunk in Love” songstress attended last night’s premiere of “The Harder They Fall” in Los Angeles, sneaking into the event sans stopping at the red carpet. Not to worry, though, as Beyoncé made sure her 213 million Instagram followers got a look at her evening wear with a series of posts on Wednesday night. For the event, the musician tapped Alexandre Vauthier in a plunging two-piece gown from the designer’s collections; the halter neck silhouette featured a black top with a silky green skirt overlay, complete with a high-leg slit and pockets,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Black Boots, Who? 21 Red Pairs That Are Coming in Hot (Sorry, Had To)

If there's one color that's simply too timeless to be deemed a trend, it's red. The bold hue may have a tendency to enter and exit the trend cycle every few years or so—if you remember, 2017 was big year for red—but overall it's just too classic to ever go "out". There are plenty of ways to style the hue, from handbags to tonal outfits, but I'll let you in on a secret: There's one iteration that I personally think is the superior way to wear it, and that is red boots. Regardless of trend status, I've always had a soft spot for red boots. They're bold, they're iconic (so many Halloween costumes that go with them FYI), and they bring a whole lot of look.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Zendaya Brings Medieval Armor into 2021 with Chain Top & Pointed-Toe Pumps

Zendaya’s latest photo shoot look might be her boldest one yet. The Emmy-winning actress posed in a daring chain top from Vivienne Westwood’s spring ’20 collection, as captured by stylist Law Roach, on Instagram. The piece featured layers of gold and silver chains adorned with medallion charms. The bold top, which looked like medieval armor — though given a fashionable twist for the 2020’s — was paired with a brown checkerboard skirt from the same Westwood collection. Zendaya accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and rings, allowing her outfit to make the greatest statement. View this post on Instagram A post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore a Dress from Zara

It is very seldom that we see a celebrity even dare to wear something on repeat. But given that status of our planet and environment, we applaud those that recycle their clothing for reuse and rewear. And Kate Middleton just wore a super chic houndstooth dress for the second time this year — what a sustainable queen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy