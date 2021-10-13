CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 30 Mango Fall Finds Our Editors Can't Stop Texting About

By Yusra Siddiqui
Mango has always been on my fashion radar, but it wasn't till its 2021 fall drop that I realized that I may have been sleeping on the Spanish retailer for longer than I should have. What started off as product research for a story ended in me adding a few things to my cart and, of course, immediately texting my co-workers about it. I like to think we share minds here at Who What Wear, which was proven by my fellow editor Anna LaPlaca quickly responding to my texts with what was on her wish list because she also is obsessed with Mango's latest collection. If you want to see the proof, I've attached the texts below so you can see we take our jobs (and shopping) very seriously.

