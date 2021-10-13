The 30 Mango Fall Finds Our Editors Can't Stop Texting About

Does anyone else find themselves on Instagram one moment, then suddenly on some fashion brand's website clicking "add to cart" seemingly two milliseconds later? I could tell you (and my bank account), the pattern is derived from some unknown phenomena, to no fault of my own, or I could just lay it out as it is: I'm a sucker for buying pieces I've discovered via Instagram. But can you blame me? Between frequently discovering new fashion designers (fashion editor life), viewing reshared paparazzi photos of the most stylish celebrities, and spotting a cool piece when influencers or even my fashion-enthused peers post to their own accounts, it's just hard not to "get got." My latest obsession, thanks to the 'gram? Silver rings. But not just any rings (I'm sorry, but I'm really over the standard croissant styles, etc.). I mean the most funky, unorthodox, yet wearable styles I can find.

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO