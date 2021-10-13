The EcoWatt.io Green Asset Portfolio Holdings secures USD 115M insurance wrap for regulated asset backed green bond offering

Eight in ten of Australia’s leading economists back action to cut Australia’s carbon emissions to net-zero. Almost nine in ten want it done by a carbon tax or a carbon price – mechanisms that were explicitly rejected at the 2013 election. The panel of 58 top Australian economists selected by the Economic Society of Australia wants the carbon price restored to the public agenda even though it was rejected seven years ago, some saying Australia’s goods and services tax was rebuffed in 1993 and then restored to the public agenda seven years later. Among those surveyed are former heads of government departments...

