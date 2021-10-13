CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The EcoWatt.io Green Asset Portfolio Holdings secures USD 115M insurance wrap for regulated asset backed green bond offering

By Akansha Kesarwani
thecryptoupdates.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEcoWatt.io is a Blockchain Enterprise Solution to verify carbon certificates on the blockchain and make their community and enterprise partners carbon neutral as a service, backed by a growing renewable energy portfolio and reforestation projects. The EcoWatt Green Asset Portfolio has put together a portfolio of operational and ready to...

www.thecryptoupdates.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Newest Investment Offering in Rapidly Growing Asset Class

AcreTrader’s newest offering is for a 149-acre corn and soybean farm located in Bureau County, Illinois, one of Illinois's strongest farming regions. Farmland is becoming an increasingly popular asset class among individual investors and for good reason. It provides strong and consistent returns over time, and the demand is increasing faster than ever with a growing global population and existing farmland being lost as it is converted for residential and commercial development.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Carbon Allowances: An Asset Class That’s Good for the Planet and Your Portfolio

While a lot of the climate change debate has been around identifying the problem, the solutions are what will drive investor returns. Carbon pricing has emerged as a critical development that could help support responsible investing and incentivize global change. But how do investors access this rapidly growing marketplace?. In...
ECONOMY
nerej.com

Largo Capital secures $20.85 million in financing for three industrial assets

Windsor, CT Dave Carswell, managing director of Largo Capital’s Manhattan office, secured $20.85 million in financing for three industrial properties. The first two transactions were bridge loans in Northern NJ, and the third transaction was a refinance in South Windsor, Conn. The first property is a 240,000 s/f logistics facility...
WINDSOR, CT
ShareCast

LXI REIT net asset value rises as portfolio value increases

Real estate investment trust company LXI REIT said on Monday that independent valuer Knight Frank had valued the group's property portfolio at £1.22bn. LXI said the new valuation, current as of 30 September, represented a 4.9% like-for-like increase over the six months since 31 March and a total increase of 29.7% over the period, including acquisitions and disposals.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
etftrends.com

Two ETFs to Consider as Green Bonds Proliferate

The rising tide of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing is bringing in a wave of green bonds into the space, putting a pair of FlexShares exchange traded funds in the spotlight. The proliferation of green bonds has been making its mark in European countries, but rising demand from U.S....
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Australia's top economists back carbon price, say benefits of net-zero outweigh cost

Eight in ten of Australia’s leading economists back action to cut Australia’s carbon emissions to net-zero. Almost nine in ten want it done by a carbon tax or a carbon price – mechanisms that were explicitly rejected at the 2013 election. The panel of 58 top Australian economists selected by the Economic Society of Australia wants the carbon price restored to the public agenda even though it was rejected seven years ago, some saying Australia’s goods and services tax was rebuffed in 1993 and then restored to the public agenda seven years later. Among those surveyed are former heads of government departments...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Guernsey regulator approves Jacobi Asset Management’s Bitcoin ETF launch

Jacobi Asset Management, a London-based multi-asset investment platform, received approval from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETF). Speaking to Cointelegraph, Jacobi Asset Management CEO Jamie Khurshid said that the regulatory clarity helps corporations and institutions to get involved in Bitcoin investments safely...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Renewable Energy#Usd#Government Contracts#Ecowatt Co Founder#Lloyd S Of London#Lloyds#Ecowatt Founder#The Ecowatt Token#Ewt#Sushi Com#Bitforex Com
connectcre.com

Landmark Dividend Acquires Portfolio of Assets in N VA Quantum Park Data Center

Landmark Dividend, LLC, has acquired approximately 1.2 million square feet of data center space within Loudoun County’s historic Quantum Park development located in the heart of Northern Virginia’s Data Center Alley. The acquisition marks Landmark’s 35th data center transaction; digital infrastructure assets now comprise more than $1 billion of the company’s assets under management.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
irei.com

Verdion secures first Nordics assets for VELF1 fund

Pan-European logistics specialist Verdion has acquired two Danish assets for its VELF1 fund. The deals represent €30 million ($35 million) of investment in Denmark and the fund’s first two assets in the Nordic region. Verdion has acquired L’Oreal’s distribution center in Greve, Greater Copenhagen, from AP Ejendomme (part of Danish...
BUSINESS
hotelbusiness.com

Trilogy Spa Holdings purchases spa asset management firm

Trilogy Spa Holdings, a boutique spa management firm serving the “four and five-star” hospitality markets, has purchased Trinity Spa Advisors, a boutique spa asset management firm, and the addition of Cheryl Sott, Trinity’s founder/CEO, to their team as VP asset management. Sott brings a unique combination of experience from Wall Street, particularly as an asset manager at Paine Webber (now UBS), and Main Street as a consultant to the spa and hospitality industry through the companies she founded. Sott will be overseeing the expansion of Trilogy’s Asset Management Division, which works with operating partners and on-site management teams in an advisory role to mitigate risk while maximizing growth. She will also spearhead the utilization of one of the tools that attracted Trilogy to the boutique firm, the patent-pending, proprietary Spa AuditTM Service.
RETAIL
institutionalinvestor.com

Insurance CIOs Move Further into Alternative Assets

As interest rates remain low, so do insurance companies’ investment yields — a trend that’s causing structural shifts in asset allocation throughout the sector. In a survey of its top 50 insurance clients, global investment firm KKR found that respondents moved more money to alternative assets over the period from 2017 to 2021. Allocations to non-traditional investments increased from 20.4 percent in 2017 to 31.8 percent in 2021, according to the survey.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WFMJ.com

Regulators give green light to Farmers-Cortland bank merger

The merger of Farmers National and Cortland Banks took a step closer to completion on Monday with the announcement that the deal has received regulatory approvals, including that of The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The approvals are needed to complete...
CLEVELAND, OH
BHG

Food and Gas Prices Are Hitting a Record High—Here's How to Be Prepared

From NPR to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, the hot topic of discussion this week has been skyrocketing inflation in the United States. In case you missed the headlines, or were too busy working overtime to pay for the increasing costs on everything from food and gas to rent and restaurant tabs, here are the key takeaways regarding consumer prices in this country at the moment:
BUSINESS
hngn.com

New $1,800 Stimulus Check Release Date Revealed; Here's How Many Payments Are Left in 2021

The latest round of stimulus payments in a $1,800 plan is on the way as requests for a fourth stimulus check increase. The latest Child Tax Program has been handed out, with payments totaling $3,600 for children under the age of six in 2021 and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen. Families with college students between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for a $500 grant.
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
PETS
Daily Mail

Retail boss James Timpson is praised after announcing all menopausal employees can claim back their prescription costs for HRT

The CEO of retailer Timpson has been praised for offering all his employees the chance to claim back their prescription charges if they're prescribed HRT. James Timpson, 50, from Manchester, whose great-grandfather founded the chain which is best known for shoe repairs and cutting keys, took to Twitter to announce the new scheme for World Menopause Day.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy