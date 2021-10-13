County readies for next wave of federal rental assistance

Lee esta historia en español. Austin Public Health is moving down to Stage 3 of its Covid-19 guidance, as cases and hospitalizations continue to decline. “We’ve had a decline in the number of cases, and we are seeing a gradual reduction in the numbers of people in hospital, in ICU and with ventilator use,” Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes told a joint meeting of Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council members Tuesday. “So we’re on the other side of the delta surge that we’ve been experiencing since the beginning of July.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO