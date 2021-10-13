CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

County readies for next wave of federal rental assistance

By Seth Smalley
Austin Monitor
Austin Monitor
 6 days ago
On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court reviewed the progress on Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding dispersal. The county met a U.S. Treasury deadline to distribute 65 percent of its $10.7 million in federal ERAP funding by the end of September, but only just. Had the county missed the deadline, all ERAP funding could have been rescinded if a recent federal initiative hadn’t extended the deadline to Nov. 15.

#Race And Ethnicity#County Executive#Retirement#U S Treasury#Erap#Era 1#Era 2#Foundation Communities
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
ABOUT

Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

