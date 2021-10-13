County readies for next wave of federal rental assistance
On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court reviewed the progress on Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding dispersal. The county met a U.S. Treasury deadline to distribute 65 percent of its $10.7 million in federal ERAP funding by the end of September, but only just. Had the county missed the deadline, all ERAP funding could have been rescinded if a recent federal initiative hadn’t extended the deadline to Nov. 15.www.austinmonitor.com
