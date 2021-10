Marshall University welcomed input from students about their concerns at the pizza social that was held Oct. 2 at the Memorial Student Center. “I decided to hold this event so that students could discuss their concerns about accessibility and accommodations on campus in an open environment,” Ayanda Nnachi, organizer of this event, said. “I think it is important for students to be able to talk about issues they may have noticed or may be experiencing when it comes to accessibility and accommodations. Students need to know that their concerns are shared, and that they can be heard.”

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 13 DAYS AGO