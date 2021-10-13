CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MR. FLOYD OTHO TILLIS, 80 of Bancroft passed away October 11, 2021. Floyd was born and raised in Plymouth, former Coal Mining Camp. He attended Poca High School and played on the Football team. He joined the Army on June 18, 1961, and was honorably discharged on June 18, 1964 as Sgt. E-5. Floyd was a five-year employee of American Viscose and retired from Laborers Local # 1353 with 25 years of service and former Vice President. He joined the Nitro Masonic Lodge # 170 in 1976. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and cutting firewood.

