Beaver Local too much for Golden Bears in OVAC 4A semis
Weirton Daily Times
6 days ago
CALCUTTA — With its eyes set on repeating as Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Class 4A champs, Beaver Local volleyball first had to take care of business against Oak Glen on Tuesday. Fortunately for the Beavers, they came out like it was hunting season and topped the Golden Bears in the...
CALCUTTA — With its eyes set on repeating as Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Class 4A champs, Beaver Local volleyball first had to take care of business against Oak Glen on Tuesday. Fortunately, for the Beavers they came out like it was hunting season and topped the Golden Bears in the...
CAMBRIDGE — The individual race at Saturday’s OVAC Cal Pokas Cross Country Championship was rather anticlimactic thanks to the presence of University High’s Larry Josh Edwards. The team races, however, were more hotly contested at Cambridge High School. Edwards’ overall victory in a blistering 15:22 fueled the Hawks to the...
CALCUTTA — With its eyes set on repeating as Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Class 4A champs, Beaver Local volleyball first had to take care of business against Oak Glen on Tuesday. Fortunately, for the Beavers they came out like it was hunting season and topped the Golden Bears in the...
It is tournament time for West Virginia soccer teams. Starting today, area teams begin their tournament runs on the both the boys and girls sides, with two area teams earning the top seed in their bracket. BOYS. In the Class A/AA Region 1, Section 1 bracket, Weir High’s Red Riders...
Hosting the state ranked Cuero Gobblers was challenge enough for the La Grange football team. But doing so with their biggest superstar sidelined after the first offensive play? That proved to be too tall an order for the Leps as they lost 56-21 to No. 9-ranked Cuero in the district opener for both teams. La Grange’s Bravion Rogers (who had scored five touchdowns the game before against Lago…
WINTERSVILLE — East Liverpool controlled the middle of the games, but Indian Creek refused to go away quietly. In the end, a couple of points determined the winner as the No. 3 seed East Liverpool volleyball team hung on to defeat No. 2 seed Indian Creek, 25-18, 28-26, 22-25, 27-25, in an OVAC Class 4A Tournament semifinal Tuesday night.
FOREST CITY—Bishop Garrigan handed Forest City their conference set loss of the season but the Indians still prevailed in four games in a Top of Iowa Conference volleyball match played on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The home team took the opening two sets by identical scores of 25-14 before the black-and-gold...
WINTERSVILLE — The Beaver Local football team has used a lot of big plays to make its mark this season. Against Indian Creek on Friday, the Beavers once again put on a bold offensive display to earn a 41-7 victory and earn its first Buckeye 8 Athletic League North Division championship in school history.
ROGERS — Union Local had visions of a Buckeye 8 volleyball three-peat. Beaver Local’s senior dominated squad had other ideas. For the first time since 2016, the Beavers claimed the Buckeye 8 championship and they did so by toppling the invading Jets by scores of 25-19, 16-25, 25-19 and 25-18.
BELLEVILLE — The dynamic duo of Annika Martin and Peyton Burd carried Juniata Christian over Belleville Mennonite by the final score of 6-0 in an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association girls soccer game on Tuesday. “We hung tough, we had a really, really tough game last night against Meadowbrook where we...
SETH — Mount View’s team speed proved too much for Class A No. 9 Sherman on Friday night. “They are very athletic, and we just couldn’t contain their team speed,” said Sherman Coach Kevin Buzzard. “We moved the ball but not the way we are used to moving it.”. Justin...
MEADVILLE — The Corry and Union City golf teams more than doubled their pleasure at the District 10 Class AA Tournament played Friday and Saturday at the Country Club of Meadville. After Union City captured the team title on the first day, it was down to individual play for the second 18 holes.
It’s a little over halfway through their fall 2021 season and the Bears have managed to keep afloat despite a number of early-season challenges. On Thursday, Oregon sank Cal 2-0 to end September’s slate of matches. The blue and gold then regrouped Sunday against Oregon State, thrashing the Beavers 2-1 to start the new month.
Guerin Catholic dropped a 41-7 game to East Central Friday at the Eagles’ Nest. The Class 4A No. 4 Trojans led 20-0 at halftime. The Golden Eagles scored their touchdown in the third quarter, when Ryan Zimmerman found Ryan Glenn for a 10-yard scoring pass. Evan Guenthner kicked the extra point.
CAMBRIDGE — It’s gotten to the point of the prep cross country season where runners are looking for time drops and team championships. There were several of both Saturday morning as the annual OVAC Cal Pokas Cross Country Championship returned to its normal format at overcast Cambridge High School. Morgantown...
ST. CLAIRSVILLE — It was a game of numbers Friday night for St. Clairsville. The Red Devils piled up 431 yards rushing; amassed 533 total yards; scored on their first six possessions; and had 15 players carry the ball at least once. Oh yea, Union Local managed just 86 total yards.
ANDOVER — Toronto entered its Week 9 matchup with Pymatuning Valley knowing it controlled its own destiny in the Division VII, Region 25 playoff race, and went on the road and took care of business with a 20-14 win. After the Red Knights (4-5) saw a 14-0 lead get away...
Following a 36-35 loss to Fremd in the final game of the spring football season, Hersey (6-0, 2-0 MSL East) has come out swinging this fall, taking no prisoners. Hersey went 16-2 in the regular season from 2018-19, with both losses coming to Rolling Meadows. The Huskies got their revenge last season with a 40-23 win over Rolling Meadows Saturday, March 20 to start the spring season.
The Golden Bears varsity football team took the field Friday night against Mt. Vernon. The game was also senior night for seniors Colton Adkins, Hunter Knose, Austin Miller, Keythen Norris, Roman Scott, Bryce Shelton, and Braiden Wright. Mt. Vernon would win 49-0 as the game was called at halftime after the lights went out. The Golden Bears were led in rushing by Colton Adkins and Cael Lux. Adkins went 1 for 5 passing with a completion to Alex Macharia. The Golden Bears were led in tackles by Cael Lux, Axel Conover, Jordan Marcum, Bryce Shelton, and Keythen Norris. SHS moves to 1-4 (0-3 in HHC play). The Golden Bears wrap up the regular season next Friday night against Pendleton Heights. The Golden Bears C team will host Mt. Vernon Monday night.
Comments / 0