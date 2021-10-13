Beaver Local too much for Golden Bears in OVAC 4A semis

Hosting the state ranked Cuero Gobblers was challenge enough for the La Grange football team. But doing so with their biggest superstar sidelined after the first offensive play? That proved to be too tall an order for the Leps as they lost 56-21 to No. 9-ranked Cuero in the district opener for both teams. La Grange’s Bravion Rogers (who had scored five touchdowns the game before against Lago…

7 DAYS AGO