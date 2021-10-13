CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

Madonna Homecoming court

Weirton Daily Times
 6 days ago

Madonna High School's homecoming court for 2021 includes, front, from left, king candidates Celso Chivalan, Mark Pietranton, Nathan Elias, Santino Arlia and Matt Amaismeier; and back, queen candidates Annalese Backel, Eliza Greco, Morgan Owens, Angelina Spickard and Kristina Lesho. The king will be crowned during the pep rally on Thursday in the Madonna High School gymnasium. The pep rally and crowning of the king will be after the court parade, which will begin at 6 p.m., originating from Penco Road to the Madonna gym. Marianna Martinez-Perez, last year's Homecoming queen, will crown the 2021 queen during halftime of the Madonna vs. Steubenville Catholic Central game on Friday at Jimmy Carey Stadium. The queen will be determined by choosing the red rose. The Homecoming dance will be held Saturday at Madonna High School.

