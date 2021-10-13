CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-China Sept meat imports fall 17% from year earlier -customs

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's meat imports in September fell sharply from a year ago to their lowest in 19 months, customs data showed on Wednesday, as cheap domestic pork cut demand for overseas supply. China brought in 694,000 tonnes of meat in September, down 17% from the same...

www.agriculture.com

Related
Agriculture Online

China says will help relieve "distress" of small companies - People's Daily

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's commerce minister Wang Wentao said the country will take action to relieve the "distress and concerns" of small- and medium-sized enterprises, in an interview posted in the official People's Daily on Tuesday. China will "make full use of fiscal funds and policy-based financial tools...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Beijing#Renminbi#Reuters#Customs Data#African#Agriculture Ministry
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn climbs on U.S. export data, acreage worries; soy, wheat also firm

CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures ended higher on Monday, rallying from early declines, as traders focused on stronger-than-expected weekly U.S. export inspections data and fears that rising fertilizer prices could limit corn plantings in the coming year. Soybean futures also rose, buoyed by strength in soyoil and...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

China's global diplomatic approach is shifting, and Australia would do well to pay attention to it

In 1934, Mao Zedong’s embattled guerrilla forces began what was to prove an epic military withdrawal from southern China to a stronghold in the north of the country. This became known as the Long March. It enabled the Communists to break out of so-called “encirclement campaigns” to fight another day against Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists. In Chinese Communist Party history, there is hardly a more indelible moment. It is certain to have been imprinted on the consciousness of Xi Jinping by his father Xi Zhongxun, a Mao-era military commissar and later a vice premier. Fast forward to 2021, and there have been...
INDIA
Reuters

Oil prices pull back as U.S. factory data intensifies demand concerns

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices pulled back after touching multi-year highs on Monday, trading mixed as U.S. industrial output for September fell, tempering early enthusiasm about demand. Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors...
TRAFFIC
FOX40

China’s economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter as a construction slowdown and official curbs on energy use by factories weighed on the nation’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The world’s second-largest economy grew 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, […]
ECONOMY
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
China
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises for fourth day on tightening world supplies; soybeans firm

* Tight world wheat supplies support Chicago wheat futures * Ample supplies from U.S. soybean, corn harvest weigh (Updates prices, adds quotes) SINGAPORE/GENEVA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Tuesday, with the market climbing for a fourth consecutive session as tightening global supplies underpinned the market. Soybeans hit a one-week high, although gains were limited by ample supplies for a rapidly advancing U.S. harvest. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $7.43 a bushel, as of 1055 GMT, after closing up 0.3% on Monday. Soybeans added 0.4% to $12.26 a bushel, after climbing to $12.29 a bushel earlier in the session, their highest since Oct. 12. Corn rose 0.3% to $5.33-1/2 a bushel. Wheat prices have remained strong since eight-year highs hit in August and were expected to remain firm in the next future. "Wheat is the most bullish market for me today," Dan Basse, president of consultancy AgResource Co, said at the GrainCom conference in Geneva, citing strong global demand and a plunge in spring wheat production that are expected to erode stocks in major exporting countries. "The EU can't keep exporting at the pace that it is," he said. European Union wheat exports have surged in the early part of the 2021/22 season as strong importer demand, a weakening euro and relatively high Russian prices boosted EU shipments. Russian wheat export prices were stable last week after 13 weeks of consecutive gains, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russia, the top global wheat exporter, may increase its wheat crop to 80.7 million tonnes in 2022 from 75.5 million tonnes in 2021, Sovecon, one of the leading agriculture consultancies in Moscow, said in a note. China's wheat imports plunged in September from the previous year, customs data showed on Monday, as elevated international wheat prices and falling domestic corn prices curbed demand for overseas shipments. The U.S. soybean harvest was 60% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, ahead of the five-year average of 55% but behind the average estimate of 62% in a Reuters analyst poll. The U.S. corn crop was 52% harvested, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 41% but behind the average analyst expectation of 54%. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soyoil, soybean, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Monday, traders said. Prices at 1055 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 743,00 6,75 0,92 CBOT corn 533,50 0,75 0,14 CBOT soy 1226,00 4,50 0,37 Paris wheat Dec 275,00 1,00 0,36 Paris maize Nov 246,50 1,25 0,51 Paris rape Nov 680,50 6,75 1,00 WTI crude oil 83,40 0,96 1,16 Euro/dlr 1,17 0,00 0,41 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Geneva; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Susan Fenton)
AGRICULTURE
Washington Post

China’s power shortages, housing struggles put the brakes on its economy

It was the summer when the rains wouldn’t stop. The lights went out. And a housing boom came to a shuddering halt. China’s economy still grew 4.9 percent in the third quarter, matching its rate from a year earlier. But it lagged behind projections, reflecting that simply controlling the spread of the coronavirus isn’t enough to ensure smooth sailing.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China Q3 pork output up 43% on year - statistics bureau

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's third-quarter pork production surged to its highest in three years, official data showed on Monday, after producers built thousands of large breeding farms last year to rebuild a hog herd decimated by African swine fever. Pork output for July-September was 12.02 million tonnes, up...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans fall on ample global supplies, corn and wheat up

HAMBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans fell on Monday following strong rises last week, as forecasts of large global supplies outweighed recent strong U.S. export sales. Corn and wheat rose as export prospects for U.S. supplies brightened. Chicago Board of Trade most active soybeans fell 0.3% to $12.13-1/2 a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans extend gains into third session on strong demand

CANBERRA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Monday, extending gains into a third session, as strong demand for U.S. supplies underpinned prices. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1% at $12.18-1/2 a bushel by 0102 GMT, having firmed 1% on Friday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China Sept crude oil production up 3.2% y/y - stats bureau

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China Sept crude oil production up 3.2% y/y at 16.61 million tonnes, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. China Jan-Sept crude oil production up 2.5% y/y at 149.84 million tonnes - stats bureau. China Sept crude oil throughput down 2.6% y/y at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

China pork output up 38% in first nine months - stats bureau

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's pork output rose 38% in the first nine months of 2021 versus a year earlier to 39.17 million tonnes, official data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday. The NBS also said China slaughtered 491.93 million hogs in the first nine...
ECONOMY

