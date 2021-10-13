UPDATE 1-China Sept meat imports fall 17% from year earlier -customs

* Tight world wheat supplies support Chicago wheat futures * Ample supplies from U.S. soybean, corn harvest weigh (Updates prices, adds quotes) SINGAPORE/GENEVA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Tuesday, with the market climbing for a fourth consecutive session as tightening global supplies underpinned the market. Soybeans hit a one-week high, although gains were limited by ample supplies for a rapidly advancing U.S. harvest. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $7.43 a bushel, as of 1055 GMT, after closing up 0.3% on Monday. Soybeans added 0.4% to $12.26 a bushel, after climbing to $12.29 a bushel earlier in the session, their highest since Oct. 12. Corn rose 0.3% to $5.33-1/2 a bushel. Wheat prices have remained strong since eight-year highs hit in August and were expected to remain firm in the next future. "Wheat is the most bullish market for me today," Dan Basse, president of consultancy AgResource Co, said at the GrainCom conference in Geneva, citing strong global demand and a plunge in spring wheat production that are expected to erode stocks in major exporting countries. "The EU can't keep exporting at the pace that it is," he said. European Union wheat exports have surged in the early part of the 2021/22 season as strong importer demand, a weakening euro and relatively high Russian prices boosted EU shipments. Russian wheat export prices were stable last week after 13 weeks of consecutive gains, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russia, the top global wheat exporter, may increase its wheat crop to 80.7 million tonnes in 2022 from 75.5 million tonnes in 2021, Sovecon, one of the leading agriculture consultancies in Moscow, said in a note. China's wheat imports plunged in September from the previous year, customs data showed on Monday, as elevated international wheat prices and falling domestic corn prices curbed demand for overseas shipments. The U.S. soybean harvest was 60% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, ahead of the five-year average of 55% but behind the average estimate of 62% in a Reuters analyst poll. The U.S. corn crop was 52% harvested, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 41% but behind the average analyst expectation of 54%. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soyoil, soybean, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Monday, traders said. Prices at 1055 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 743,00 6,75 0,92 CBOT corn 533,50 0,75 0,14 CBOT soy 1226,00 4,50 0,37 Paris wheat Dec 275,00 1,00 0,36 Paris maize Nov 246,50 1,25 0,51 Paris rape Nov 680,50 6,75 1,00 WTI crude oil 83,40 0,96 1,16 Euro/dlr 1,17 0,00 0,41 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Geneva; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Susan Fenton)

