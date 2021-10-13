CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Webster County, IA

Webster Co. supervisors OK law enforcement changes

Messenger
 6 days ago

Several changes and upcoming projects involving Fort Dodge law enforcement were approved at the Webster County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. The board approved a contract with The Samuels Group from West Des Moines. The Samuels Group will complete a two-part phase study in regard to needs for a new jail or law center in Fort Dodge. On Aug. 3, representatives from The Samuels Group presented to the board the services they offer and ideas on how they can help Fort Dodge.

www.messengernews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
newsnationnow.com

Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications, family says

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation suffered when he went before the U.N. and made faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. In an announcement on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Fort Dodge, IA
Crime & Safety
Webster County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Fort Dodge, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
County
Webster County, IA
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webster Co#The Samuels Group#American Rescue Plan Act
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy