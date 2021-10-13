Webster Co. supervisors OK law enforcement changes

Several changes and upcoming projects involving Fort Dodge law enforcement were approved at the Webster County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. The board approved a contract with The Samuels Group from West Des Moines. The Samuels Group will complete a two-part phase study in regard to needs for a new jail or law center in Fort Dodge. On Aug. 3, representatives from The Samuels Group presented to the board the services they offer and ideas on how they can help Fort Dodge.