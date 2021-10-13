CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Police Arrest 3 Men, Recover 45 ‘Ghost Guns’ in Ongoing Investigation

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
Six “ghost guns” recovered in the investigation. Courtesy San Diego Police

Three men were arrested and 45 firearms were recovered during an operation led by the San Diego Police “ghost gun” team, the department announced Tuesday

The team served search warrants last week at three homes and one business in a continuing investigation into the manufacturing and selling of illegal firearms and ghost guns in San Diego.

Investigators recovered 14 unserialized handguns, 14 unserialized assault weapons, 13 other handguns, 4 other assault weapons, body armor, a 3D printer, high capacity and drum-style magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and approximately $90,000 in cash.

One of the three suspects was carrying a loaded firearm at the time of his arrest.

The suspects were arrested for various weapons charges, including unlawfully manufacturing firearms, selling firearms without a license, and violation of assault weapons laws.

The Ghost Gun Apprehension Team was formed in July to prevent and investigate crimes involving the use of unserialized ghost guns. Police have recovered 386 ghost guns since Jan. 1.

