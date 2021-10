From Bill Ward’s perspective, Chautauqua Rails to Trails has been a lifesaver of sorts during some of the darkest of days of COVID-19. Ward, in an interview on Friday, said it’s hard to ignore the impact the ongoing pandemic has had on the trail system, which has segments from Sherman to Brocton totaling about 30 miles. He estimates that during the summer of 2020, trail usage went up 60 to 80%.