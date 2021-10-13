CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saranac Lake, NY

Schrader deserves another term

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 6 days ago

As a resident of the town of North Elba, I don’t really have any business telling the good citizens of Harrietstown how to vote, but residents of North Elba and Harrietstown alike do call Saranac Lake home. When someone asks us where we’re from, we don’t say, “I’m from North Elba” or “I’m from Harrietstown.” We say, “I’m from Saranac Lake.” So I hope my neighbors in the Harrietstown section of our shared village will at least hear me out.

www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saranac Lake, NY
Government
City
Saranac Lake, NY
City
North Elba, NY
City
Harrietstown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because they failed to comply with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy