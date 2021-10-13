Schrader deserves another term

As a resident of the town of North Elba, I don’t really have any business telling the good citizens of Harrietstown how to vote, but residents of North Elba and Harrietstown alike do call Saranac Lake home. When someone asks us where we’re from, we don’t say, “I’m from North Elba” or “I’m from Harrietstown.” We say, “I’m from Saranac Lake.” So I hope my neighbors in the Harrietstown section of our shared village will at least hear me out.