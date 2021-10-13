CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Some of Verizon’s Visible cell network customers say they’ve been hacked

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome customers of Verizon’s Visible service are using social media to say that hackers have accessed their accounts, changed their information to lock them out, and in some cases even ordered phones using their payment info (via XDA). If you’re not familiar, Visible is a cell service owned and operated by Verizon that pitches itself as a less expensive, “all-digital” network, meaning there aren’t any physical stores like you’d get with a traditional carrier. Starting on Monday, customers on both Twitter and Reddit reported en masse that they’d been getting emails from the company about changed passwords and addresses, and that they’ve had difficulties contacting the company’s chat support.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

New phishing text message scam impacting Verizon customers

UNDATED (WKRC) - A new phishing scam seems to be targeting Verizon users' personal information. PhoneArena reports Verizon customers have been receiving texts from a sender claiming to be Verizon saying, "Verizon Free Msg: Sept bill is paid. Thanks, [customer name]! Here's a little gift for you," followed by a suspicious link.
PUBLIC SAFETY
itechpost.com

Verizon Data Breach Exposes Passwords of Visible Users: How to Secure Affected Account Immediately

Customers on the Verizon-owned mobile carrier, Visible, received devastating news last Wednesday. The company confirmed security breaches that compromised customer data. Many hacked accounts had their money stolen, while others received spam emails. Victims of the Verizon data breach are recommended to change their Visible password immediately. Visible was formerly...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Verizon-owned Visible acknowledges hack, confirms account manipulations

All-digital wireless carrier Visible has finally addressed issues its users were having with their accounts this week. The company, which is owned by Verizon, has faced overwhelming criticism from users, who took to social media to say their accounts had been hacked and used to buy phones or make other charges.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Visible confirms customer reports of hacking and fraud attempts

After customers of the Verizon-owned budget mobile carrier Visible took to social media to complain about hacking and fraud attempts, the company has now confirmed that security breaches were carried out on its users by hackers who obtained their credentials from “outside sources”. As reported by The Verge, the mobile...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Customers#T Mobile
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Verizon’s Visible subscribers suspect the service is hacked

Verizon’s all-digital wireless carrier offering unlimited data, talk and text services for dearth cheap prices may be facing a data breach. Though there is no official confirmation of the same; users of the service are taking to social media channels including Twitter and Reddit to report that hackers may have accessed their accounts and changed their email addresses to lock them out and in some cases even order phones to changed addresses using their payment details.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Android Police

Heads up: Verizon's Visible MVNO accounts are getting hacked left and right

If you aren't interested in shelling out for a full carrier phone plan, maybe MVNOs like Visible are able to fit the bill instead. Visible is owned by Verizon and competes primarily against AT&T's Cricket Wireless and T-Mobile's Metro, and has found popularity offering unlimited data plans, eSIM support, and 5G connectivity for relatively affordable prices. But if you're a Visible customer, you might want to change your password now: Reports are piling up online of people complaining that their accounts have been hijacked.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Verizon Visible customers targeted in a credential-stuffing attack

Some customers of Visible, the discount pre-paid mobile arm of Verizon Communications Inc., have been hacked in a so-called credential-stuffing attack. The attack first came to light after customers took to social media to say that hackers had accessed their accounts, changed their information and even ordered phonies using their payment information. Others claimed that unauthorized payments had been deducted by Visible through their PayPal Holdings Inc. and credit card accounts.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mac Observer

Customer Accounts of ‘Visible’ Phone Carrier Hacked, Unauthorized Purchases Made

Visible, a carrier owned by Verizon, suffered what some believed was a data breach on Wednesday, with some customer accounts hacked (via ArsTechnica). Reports from customers on Twitter and Reddit showed that they saw unauthorized purchases with their Visible account. The hacker(s) used the person’s payment information on file to order iPhones, and changed the passwords and/or email on the account.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Twitter
CNET

Visible confirms some customer accounts were breached

Some Visible customers this week reported in posts on social media that their accounts appeared to have been hacked, with account information changed and in some cases new phones ordered using their payment information. On Wednesday, the Verizon-owned prepaid carrier confirmed that some customers' accounts were breached. "We're aware of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Apple Insider

Verizon-owned Visible customers claim account hijacks, bogus iPhone orders

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Multiple Verizon Visible users are reporting that their accounts have been hijacked, and used to fraudulently order phones. Visible is a Verizon brand that...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Verizon's 5G Network Powers CareAR’s AR and AI-based Platform

Verizon Business and CareAR, a Xerox Company, announced a strategic partnership to transform the service and customer experience CareAR delivers. Combining Verizon’s 4G, 5G networks, and near real-time compute technology with CareAR’s augmented reality and AI-based platform, technicians can remotely and proactively resolve service issues faster, smarter and more safely, leading to a more efficient customer experience.
BUSINESS
The Penny Hoarder

Here’s How to Get The Best Cell Phone Network — and Save $37/Month Per Line on Your Bill

Take a look at your cell phone bill — how much are you spending? How much of it is on unlimited data — and how much data are you actually using?. One in three Americans don’t use more than 5GB of data every month, yet millions of us are on unlimited plans on the most expensive carriers because we’ve been told to believe that’s the best deal. That could be costing us a ton of money.
CELL PHONES
Tyla

Google Issues Warning After Passwords Hacked

Google has created an important tool to allow users to check if their online details have ever been compromised, after billions of passwords for various online accounts have been leaked in recent years. The handy tool, Password Checkup, can be downloaded on Chrome and scans databases of usernames and passwords...
INTERNET
wmleader.com

Facebook’s Novi digital wallet finally launches… without Diem cryptocurrency

Facebook is finally starting to roll out a “small pilot” of its Novi digital wallet today in the US and Guatemala, more than two years after it was first announced. The pilot program will let users send and receive money “instantly, securely, and with no fees” using the Paxos stablecoin, in partnership with Coinbase (which will be serving as the custody partner that holds the actual funds for the pilot).
INTERNET
hngn.com

New $1,800 Stimulus Check Release Date Revealed; Here's How Many Payments Are Left in 2021

The latest round of stimulus payments in a $1,800 plan is on the way as requests for a fourth stimulus check increase. The latest Child Tax Program has been handed out, with payments totaling $3,600 for children under the age of six in 2021 and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen. Families with college students between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for a $500 grant.
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy