I’ve been a long-time fan of the games of Hidetaka Suehiro — better known as SWERY — who’s currently finishing up The Good Life. While it’s fair to say that not every game of his has hit the mark, I think it’s also fair to say that there’s something interesting in every single project the man has touched. From the stealth-action of Spy Fiction to the Twin Peaks weirdness of Deadly Premonition, and even through the surprisingly heartfelt The Missing, there’s always an element that stands out. So, I feel somewhat privileged that I’ve had a chance to chat with SWERY about The Good Life, his upcoming murder mystery/animal shapeshifting/life simulator/debt repayment game set in rural England.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO