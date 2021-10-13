Library sponsors fall reading program

Create and enjoy personal library space. The Wickenburg Public Library, in conjunction with the Arizona State Library, is sponsoring the Home Library Reading Program and Picture Contest starting Oct. 15 through Dec. 15. The purpose of the program is to encourage individuals of all ages to build their personal library by collecting and reading books, creating a special space, and sharing their successes by submitting pictures. Individuals who are interested must sign up at the Library to receive four free books to start or add to their personal library. More will be distributed during the program. Special thanks to the Arizona State Library for donating books to help everyone. All ages are encouraged to participate and recognition will be awarded in categories such as Best Book Nook, Largest Collection and Most Colorful/Creative based on pictures submitted by participants.