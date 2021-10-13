CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Library sponsors fall reading program

By Editorials
Wickenburg Sun
 6 days ago

Create and enjoy personal library space. The Wickenburg Public Library, in conjunction with the Arizona State Library, is sponsoring the Home Library Reading Program and Picture Contest starting Oct. 15 through Dec. 15. The purpose of the program is to encourage individuals of all ages to build their personal library by collecting and reading books, creating a special space, and sharing their successes by submitting pictures. Individuals who are interested must sign up at the Library to receive four free books to start or add to their personal library. More will be distributed during the program. Special thanks to the Arizona State Library for donating books to help everyone. All ages are encouraged to participate and recognition will be awarded in categories such as Best Book Nook, Largest Collection and Most Colorful/Creative based on pictures submitted by participants.

wickenburgsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Wickenburg, AZ
Government
City
Wickenburg, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arizona State Library
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because they failed to comply with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy